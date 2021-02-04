Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia





The price of fuel went up on Wednesday by quite a big jump, with petrol going up 81 cents a litre.

CapeTalk Breakfast team then received a message from listener Christof in Worcester who wanted to know why LP Gas prices had risen so steeply. asked if we could find out why the increase

No one talks about the gas which is at the highest in four years. Christof, Caller from Worcester

Christof says he owns a gas shop in the township and has to subsidise the smaller quantities as it is really hitting the poor hard.

Have LP gas prices gone up to their most expensive prices, even relative to general fuel prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fani Tshifularo, the Executive Director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) to find out what's driving the prices up.

The current LPG price is R26.66 per litre.

Sapia petroleum product price table 2021 https://www.sapia.org.za/Overview/Old-fuel-prices

Just like other petroleum products, the liquified petroleum gas (LPG)price is highly influenced by international factors. Fani Tshifularo, Executive Director - Sapia

The LPG price is regulated by government on a monthly basis based on a formula set, explains Tshifularo

There is a maximum price that the LPG may be sold at to residential customers in any area. Fani Tshifularo, Executive Director - Sapia

The price will be derived by the maximum refinery gate price as determined by the Saudi contract price, he notes.

The retailers can sell at any price below that. You don't have to sell at the maximum. Fani Tshifularo, Executive Director - Sapia

The rand/dollar exchange rate during the period under review - 31 December to 28 January - needs to be considered, he says.

He says this, along with the Saudi contract price of the LPG, causes the final gate price set.

You will see the rand has weakened compared to the dollar...but the Saudi contact price has strengthened. Fani Tshifularo, Executive Director - Sapia

Globally, we are starting to see the market is recovering, and thereby the demand is strengthening leading to the price increase on all petroleum products. Fani Tshifularo, Executive Director - Sapia

Does local refinery capacity impact the price?

The local refinery capacity has no impact whatsoever on the LPG price that you pay. Fani Tshifularo, Executive Director - Sapia

