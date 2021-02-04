Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto





South Africa is a vast country – the distance keeps us apart.

When news broke on Wednesday of Greyhound’s demise, the outpouring of sadness, almost grief, was not unexpected.

Millions of South Africans have fond memories of lengthy trips to the ones they long to be with.

© Nadezhda Prokudina/123rf

Greyhound brought South Africans together for 37 years.

Its last trip will be on Valentine’s Day (14 February); then it’s over, forever.

More than 600 employees will be without livelihoods.

Refilwe Moloto shared her connection to the company in a moving tribute.

She told her story, shared by millions, of a family held together by a bus, and her hope that this is not the end.

I believe Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

In my case, as a child of divorce, it wasn’t viable for my parents to put three children on a flight every other school holiday… The Greyhound became a safe space for tightening sisterhood, the discovery of a country, and the holding together – even if by shoestring – of a young family across the KZN/Gauteng divide. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

So, it’s a painful process for me to observe the shutting down of Greyhound. I know the jobs matter, but there’s a lot more that’s being lost… Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

The elderly bus drivers were, who by the time my sisters went to boarding school, were my siblings on the long road between KZN and Johannesburg… who looked out for us at the time when you could safely rely on strangers in this country. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

I really do hope that a buyer turns up for Greyhound to restore South Africa’s memories of safe travel between our loved ones. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Listen to the Moloto’s tribute in the audio below.