Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
South Africa is a vast country – the distance keeps us apart.
When news broke on Wednesday of Greyhound’s demise, the outpouring of sadness, almost grief, was not unexpected.
Millions of South Africans have fond memories of lengthy trips to the ones they long to be with.
Greyhound brought South Africans together for 37 years.
Its last trip will be on Valentine’s Day (14 February); then it’s over, forever.
More than 600 employees will be without livelihoods.
Refilwe Moloto shared her connection to the company in a moving tribute.
She told her story, shared by millions, of a family held together by a bus, and her hope that this is not the end.
I believe Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
In my case, as a child of divorce, it wasn’t viable for my parents to put three children on a flight every other school holiday… The Greyhound became a safe space for tightening sisterhood, the discovery of a country, and the holding together – even if by shoestring – of a young family across the KZN/Gauteng divide.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
So, it’s a painful process for me to observe the shutting down of Greyhound. I know the jobs matter, but there’s a lot more that’s being lost…Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
The elderly bus drivers were, who by the time my sisters went to boarding school, were my siblings on the long road between KZN and Johannesburg… who looked out for us at the time when you could safely rely on strangers in this country.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
I really do hope that a buyer turns up for Greyhound to restore South Africa’s memories of safe travel between our loved ones.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Listen to the Moloto’s tribute in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118824294_father-with-kids-travel-by-bus-family-using-public-transport.html?vti=mzqicf0ors7dreh9om-1-49
More from Opinion
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'
Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon
The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare?Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).Read More
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020
In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year.Read More
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success
Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
More from Business
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients
"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam
"Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay.Read More
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”Read More