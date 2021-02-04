[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers





Milnerton Crime Watch has issued a warning to their members and to the general public of a number of cases where smooth-talking salespeople have been convincing residents that they can tar their driveways for them, but then proceed to rip them off.

To find out more, Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch chats to Refilwe Moloto.

These people have been the bain of our existence in the Milnerton area for a number of years. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

Driveway tarred by unscrupulous scammers courtesy Milnerton Crime Watch

Pederson says it appears to be seasonal often popping up from around October to December, but this year they arrived late.

They very much operate as a bakkie brigade. They will arrive in the area and start offloading their guys who then go door-to-door offering to tar people's driveways. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

They are extremely smooth salespeople. They talk fast and are very glib. They gloss over what the pricing is and it sounds really cheap. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

They do a pretty shoddy job because they don't firm up the ground first. They just sweep and pour the tar straight on - which is obviously not going to claw, there is no adhesion, it is not going to work and will pull up pretty soon. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

They pour in some 7 to 8 times more tar than quoted without giving the client a heads up says Pederson

Afterward, they say, oh, by the way, I know we said it was R400, but it is R400 a unit and now there are 6 units so that is R3,600. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

They are highly aggressive about collecting the payment. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

Why would anyone fall for this? He says since arriving in the area some 5 years ago they have developed a more professional 'look', with branded bakkies and workers wearing construction Glo vests.

So they kind of look the construction part. Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch

He says there is not much recourse for those swindled.

They are very charming when they know on the door but after the job is completed become very aggressive, he says.

Callers Portia and Sonia called in to describe this scam happening to them.

Take a listen to Craig Pederson and the two callers' stories below: