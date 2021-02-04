[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers
Milnerton Crime Watch has issued a warning to their members and to the general public of a number of cases where smooth-talking salespeople have been convincing residents that they can tar their driveways for them, but then proceed to rip them off.
To find out more, Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch chats to Refilwe Moloto.
These people have been the bain of our existence in the Milnerton area for a number of years.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
Pederson says it appears to be seasonal often popping up from around October to December, but this year they arrived late.
They very much operate as a bakkie brigade. They will arrive in the area and start offloading their guys who then go door-to-door offering to tar people's driveways.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
They are extremely smooth salespeople. They talk fast and are very glib. They gloss over what the pricing is and it sounds really cheap.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
They do a pretty shoddy job because they don't firm up the ground first. They just sweep and pour the tar straight on - which is obviously not going to claw, there is no adhesion, it is not going to work and will pull up pretty soon.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
They pour in some 7 to 8 times more tar than quoted without giving the client a heads up says Pederson
Afterward, they say, oh, by the way, I know we said it was R400, but it is R400 a unit and now there are 6 units so that is R3,600.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
They are highly aggressive about collecting the payment.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
Why would anyone fall for this? He says since arriving in the area some 5 years ago they have developed a more professional 'look', with branded bakkies and workers wearing construction Glo vests.
So they kind of look the construction part.Craig Pedersen, Project Manager - Milnerton Crime Watch
He says there is not much recourse for those swindled.
They are very charming when they know on the door but after the job is completed become very aggressive, he says.
Callers Portia and Sonia called in to describe this scam happening to them.
Take a listen to Craig Pederson and the two callers' stories below:
Source : Milnerton Crime Watch
More from Local
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer
The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.Read More
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia
Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers
The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis.Read More
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...
Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.Read More
MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's not satisfied with the police report on the use of water cannons outside the Bellville Sassa office last month.Read More
Parents struggling to pay school fees, as DBE budget allocation down by over 5%
A survey by TPN Credit Bureau has shown that some fee-paying public schools are facing the challenge of collecting overdue fees.Read More
Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial
Alleged 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed on Tuesday night, one week before he was due to appear in court.Read More