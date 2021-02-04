Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is conducting a disciplinary hearing against Neumann, who is facing a number of charges relating to his stance on Covid-19 school closures last year.
Neumann reportedly refused to reopen Heathfield High amid the peak of the first Covid-19 wave last year. He and others penned an open letter urging the government to consider postponing the reopening of schools.
RELATED: Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools
On Tuesday, the day before his hearing resumed, Neumann's supporters allegedly intimidated a WCED official outside his home.
The unnamed official is involved in the disciplinary process and has been accused by Neumann's supporters of bribing another teacher to falsely testify against the principal.
RELATED: 'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'
"The official and his family members were subjected to intimidation and abuse. Loudhailers were used to shout abuse outside his residence", according to WCED head of department, Brian Schreuder.
A group of Neumann supporters, with young children in tow, arrived outside the house of one of our employees involved in the disciplinary process, making allegations of bribery, and vocally accusing him of committing a crime.<rs:span class="ffsent1 cj1"><rs:span class="sync_user sync_word ck1" id="sync2"></rs:span> </rs:span>Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department
The department also claims that stones were allegedly thrown at the official's house, injuring his elderly father.
The WCED has advised the official to lay charges against the "ringleaders" involved in the incident.
"This behavior and intimidation is despicable and totally unwarranted", Schreuder says in a statement.
He claims that the WCED and some of its officials have had to endure relentless personal attacks from Neumann’s supporters over the past few months.
The charges that have been brought against Mr Neumann are being contemplated in a hearing where he is being given a fair opportunity to answer them. The legal process must be allowed to continue unhindered by any party. Similarly, the law must take its course with regards to the accusations of bribery.Brian Schreuder, Head of Department – Western Cape Education Department
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3622927754397353&set=pb.100000404938835.-2207520000..&type=3
More from Local
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers
Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.Read More
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia
Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers
The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis.Read More
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...
Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.Read More
MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's not satisfied with the police report on the use of water cannons outside the Bellville Sassa office last month.Read More
Parents struggling to pay school fees, as DBE budget allocation down by over 5%
A survey by TPN Credit Bureau has shown that some fee-paying public schools are facing the challenge of collecting overdue fees.Read More
Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial
Alleged 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed on Tuesday night, one week before he was due to appear in court.Read More