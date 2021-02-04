Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer





The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is conducting a disciplinary hearing against Neumann, who is facing a number of charges relating to his stance on Covid-19 school closures last year.

Neumann reportedly refused to reopen Heathfield High amid the peak of the first Covid-19 wave last year. He and others penned an open letter urging the government to consider postponing the reopening of schools.

RELATED: Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

On Tuesday, the day before his hearing resumed, Neumann's supporters allegedly intimidated a WCED official outside his home.

The unnamed official is involved in the disciplinary process and has been accused by Neumann's supporters of bribing another teacher to falsely testify against the principal.

RELATED: 'Is there not freedom of speech? WCED does not like you to disagree with them'

"The official and his family members were subjected to intimidation and abuse. Loudhailers were used to shout abuse outside his residence", according to WCED head of department, Brian Schreuder.

A group of Neumann supporters, with young children in tow, arrived outside the house of one of our employees involved in the disciplinary process, making allegations of bribery, and vocally accusing him of committing a crime.<rs:span class="ffsent1 cj1"><rs:span class="sync_user sync_word ck1" id="sync2"></rs:span> </rs:span> Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

The department also claims that stones were allegedly thrown at the official's house, injuring his elderly father.

The WCED has advised the official to lay charges against the "ringleaders" involved in the incident.

"This behavior and intimidation is despicable and totally unwarranted", Schreuder says in a statement.

He claims that the WCED and some of its officials have had to endure relentless personal attacks from Neumann’s supporters over the past few months.