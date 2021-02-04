German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal
The German army on Wednesday flew a contingent of its doctors and nurses, as well as 50 ventilators and 150 hospital beds, to Portugal – a nation buckling under one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the world.
Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, and the country has run out of refrigerated space for its Covid-19 deceased.
Portugal – a nation of 10 million people – has reported 13 257 confirmed deaths due to Covid-19, half of which occurred in the last month.
Kieno Kammies crossed live to Bonn for an interview with Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.
Portugal is in much more serious trouble than Germany. Their health system is on the verge of collapsing…Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The German army has dispatched a team… and medical equipment… They will work to staff ICUs in Portugal…Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
