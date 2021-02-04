Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership
The Community Safety MEC says he wants to meet with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to get to the bottom of what happened at the Bellville Sassa office last month.
On Friday 15 January, public order police used water cannons on a crowd of grant applicants who were queuing outside the Sassa office in Bellville.
The elderly and disabled applicants were apparently sprayed with water cannons to enforce physical distancing rules.
MEC Fritz says the Sassa water cannon incident was an attack on the vulnerable and it should not be left unchallenged.
He asked for a report into the incident last month and received a four-line email response from acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci last week.
RELATED: MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
We asked very specifically: Who gave the order to waterbomb those vulnerable people in wheelchairs?Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
We need to continue our pressure and civil society pressure.. There was an absolute outcry from civil society in regard to this attack on the vulnerable and poor. It was an attack on them and it should not be left unchallenged.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
According to the MEC, the so-called report from the provincial commissioner reads as follows:
“On the morning of 15 January 2021, a call was lodged to the Operational Room of a group of people wanting to force entry at the SASSA offices in Bellville. The incident coincided with the Minister of Social Development’s visit, Hon Zulu.
POP members were then deployed to manage the crowd at the SASSA offices at which water cannon was utilized to disperse the crowd.
It needs to be mentioned that enforcement of social distancing is not the responsibility of the SAPS, but that of every Department and/or entity.
This office has had internal engagements to ensure that all members understand their role in the enforcement of DMA regulations.”
Fritz says the response does not reveal who made the request for public order police to be deployed or who ordered them to hose down vulnerable grant applicants.
It wasn't a report that came back to me, it was a one-pager of an e-mail that isn't even addressed to me directly.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
There are four lines basically saying it isn't their job to monitor queues and they were not meant to be there in the first place.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
It's almost like a Marikana that happened in Bellville.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
He says his office has the oversight powers to monitor police conduct, mandated by the Constitution.
Fritz will be asking the national top cop to intervene in the situation. He'll also be discussing the overall instability within senior police management.
Listen to the MEC on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
More from Local
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer
The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers
Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.Read More
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia
Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers
The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis.Read More
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...
Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.Read More
MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's not satisfied with the police report on the use of water cannons outside the Bellville Sassa office last month.Read More
Parents struggling to pay school fees, as DBE budget allocation down by over 5%
A survey by TPN Credit Bureau has shown that some fee-paying public schools are facing the challenge of collecting overdue fees.Read More