Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership





The Community Safety MEC says he wants to meet with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to get to the bottom of what happened at the Bellville Sassa office last month.

On Friday 15 January, public order police used water cannons on a crowd of grant applicants who were queuing outside the Sassa office in Bellville.

The elderly and disabled applicants were apparently sprayed with water cannons to enforce physical distancing rules.

MEC Fritz says the Sassa water cannon incident was an attack on the vulnerable and it should not be left unchallenged.

He asked for a report into the incident last month and received a four-line email response from acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci last week.

We asked very specifically: Who gave the order to waterbomb those vulnerable people in wheelchairs? Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

We need to continue our pressure and civil society pressure.. There was an absolute outcry from civil society in regard to this attack on the vulnerable and poor. It was an attack on them and it should not be left unchallenged. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

According to the MEC, the so-called report from the provincial commissioner reads as follows:

“On the morning of 15 January 2021, a call was lodged to the Operational Room of a group of people wanting to force entry at the SASSA offices in Bellville. The incident coincided with the Minister of Social Development’s visit, Hon Zulu.

POP members were then deployed to manage the crowd at the SASSA offices at which water cannon was utilized to disperse the crowd.

It needs to be mentioned that enforcement of social distancing is not the responsibility of the SAPS, but that of every Department and/or entity.

This office has had internal engagements to ensure that all members understand their role in the enforcement of DMA regulations.”

Fritz says the response does not reveal who made the request for public order police to be deployed or who ordered them to hose down vulnerable grant applicants.

It wasn't a report that came back to me, it was a one-pager of an e-mail that isn't even addressed to me directly. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

There are four lines basically saying it isn't their job to monitor queues and they were not meant to be there in the first place. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

It's almost like a Marikana that happened in Bellville. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

He says his office has the oversight powers to monitor police conduct, mandated by the Constitution.

Fritz will be asking the national top cop to intervene in the situation. He'll also be discussing the overall instability within senior police management.

