If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?
Sex work in South Africa is still illegal, despite ongoing lobbies to reform legislation in order to decriminalise the industry.
But, sex work is also the broader term for many parts of the adult-themed industry. It's not just the selling of sex, says Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report. The industry includes online streaming, or camming, and the selling of x-rated videos.
This week, Sonke Gender Justice said the South African Revenue Service (SARS) confirmed it was taxing people who performed sex work and generated income from mostly foreign-based websites like Onlyfans.
Nosipho Vidima, Sex Worker Rights Specialist at Sonke Gender Justice speaks to Lester about being taxed for work deemed illegal.
SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity., says Vidima.
If they are saying that and recognising that this is an income-generating industry and it is relevant to the country to bring in funds that are really needed to help uplift the economy, then why are they not giving sex workers the right to earn this income leagally.Nosipho Vidima, Sex Worker Rights Specialist - Sonke Gender Justice
Lester Kiewit talks to attorney Jean du Toit about the tax implications of an industry that is not even recognised.
Regarding the online camming sex trade, from a tax perspective, Du Toit says the principle is somewhat different.
How it works in terms of our law, they look at why or what was your intention when you received the money. And obviously, it is your intention to make an income from what you do even if that is illegal - and on that basis, you are subject to tax on that amount.Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney
He says, for example, if one steals money from someone and has to pay it back, the receipts or money that you obtained is definitely taxable.
SARS increasingly uses technology to track down sex site workers to pay tax.
This principle of taxing illegal receipts, if I can call it that, has been in place in our law for many, many years. But I do think that taxing illegal receipts is somewhat of a deterrent for people who want to engage in illicit activities to make money.Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney
Listen to the interviews below:
