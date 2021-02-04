City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways





The City’s Coastal Management Department is currently doing repair work on the coastal walkway at Kommetjie and it will soon start refurbishing the walkway at Glencairn beach.

Maintenance and repair work on the walkway at Kommetjie commenced last month and will be completed by the end of March 2021.

The project in Glencairn is scheduled to start within the next week or so and should be finished by the end of April, according to the City’s mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.

All-in-all, the City will spend about R1,6 million on the repair work on both walkways.

Maintenance and repair work on the walkway at Kommetjie. Image: City of Cape Town

Nieuwoudt says the walkways have been used by visitors and residents for over seven decades and have become highly popular during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both walkways are extremely popular and in dire need of repair. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen residents flocking to the outdoors where they can connect with nature, and practice social distancing in the open air. Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

The maintenance projects will go a long way in ensuring we preserve the walkways for many decades to come. Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

In a statement, Niewoudt has urged Cape Town residents to cooperate with municipal workers in the two areas while the repairs are underway.

Plan for Kommetjie walkway

The walkway in Kommetjie is being refurbished from Beach Road to where it connects with the Table Mountain National Park boardwalk.

A new concrete surface is being cast on top of the existing asphalt. Although the alignment of the walkway will remain the same, some sections will be widened to about 1,5m where the topography and vegetation allows.

The walkway will remain accessible to the public, apart from the sections where work is underway. If all goes as planned, the project should be completed by the end of March 2021.

Plan for Glencairn coastal walkway

The old walkway that runs along the southern edge of the bay from the road and rail underpass to the tidal pool, is being repaired after many years of neglect.

The damaged and broken surface will be repaired, as will all the retaining walls. Once completed, the walkway will be a lot safer for elderly walkers or those at risk of tripping as the surface will be smoother.

The work on the pedestrian walkway from the car park towards the tidal pool forms part of other improvements within the Glencairn beach precinct, among which the paving of the parking area and the construction of a new public ablution facility in coming weeks.

The precinct will be closed to the public in sections while work is underway. The repairs and maintenance project should be completed by the end of April 2021, pending any unforeseen delays.