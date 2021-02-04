Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
Parts of South Africa’s Rica law are unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday.
Rica is the law that allows the state to intercept communications of any person, based on certain conditions.
When you buy a new phone or any device that transmits a data signal, you automatically sign up to Rica.
Privacy advocates and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism argued that there were too few protections in the legislation to prevent abuse.
They challenged the “bulk interception” of communications - legal, according to intelligence operatives.
Rica also allows operators to enter target phone numbers or electronic addresses and signatures in order to monitor the electronic lives of individuals of interest.
American whistle-blower Edward Snowden praised the courts in South Africa for declaring bulk surveillance and parts of Rica unconstitutional.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Thami Nkosi, a Campaign Advocacy Organiser at Right2Know.
It’s been a horror show [the past two weeks] for spooks in this country… a victory for the citizens of South Africa…Thami Nkosi, Campaign Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
Rica must now provide surveillance notifications to civilians who are surveilled … and a dedicated judge must be appointed…Thami Nkosi, Campaign Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
We’ve seen spooks… lie to gain access… It’s an inditement on the entire spooks-system... It’s astonishing that this has continued for so many years…Thami Nkosi, Campaign Advocacy Organiser - Right2Know
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/eyes-observer-watch-surveillance-490608/
