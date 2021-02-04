Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3

4 February 2021 1:51 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Sea Point Pavilion
swimming lockdown
Amended lockdown level 3

After the President's Monday address, locals have been waiting to hear about whether the pool will reopen and it is good news.
Sea Point promenade

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Monday night's 'family meeting', locals have been waiting to hear if the Sea Point Pavilion will be back in business.

Friends of the Sea Point Pavilion Facebook group promised to announce as soon the opening date and hours as soon as possible, and good news, the pool is reopening.

Current opening hours are 8:00am to 16:00pm. Bathers will be asked to make way before 4pm as gates closed at 4pm.

Please adhere to facility Covid-19 protocols.

Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia



4 February 2021 1:51 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Sea Point Pavilion
swimming lockdown
Amended lockdown level 3

