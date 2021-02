Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3

Sea Point promenade

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Monday night's 'family meeting', locals have been waiting to hear if the Sea Point Pavilion will be back in business.

Friends of the Sea Point Pavilion Facebook group promised to announce as soon the opening date and hours as soon as possible, and good news, the pool is reopening.

Current opening hours are 8:00am to 16:00pm. Bathers will be asked to make way before 4pm as gates closed at 4pm.

Please adhere to facility Covid-19 protocols.

