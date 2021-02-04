Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Monday night's 'family meeting', locals have been waiting to hear if the Sea Point Pavilion will be back in business.
Friends of the Sea Point Pavilion Facebook group promised to announce as soon the opening date and hours as soon as possible, and good news, the pool is reopening.
Current opening hours are 8:00am to 16:00pm. Bathers will be asked to make way before 4pm as gates closed at 4pm.
Please adhere to facility Covid-19 protocols.
Source : This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Attribution: Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia
More from Local
City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways
The City of Cape Town says it'll spend approximately R1.6 million on repairing two coastal walkways along the South Peninsula.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership
MEC Albert Fritz has vowed to challenge SAPS top brass after he received an incomplete police report about the Sassa water cannon incident.Read More
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer
The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers
Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.Read More
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia
Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers
The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis.Read More