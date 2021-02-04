Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths





Authorities are currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail sector.

The popular root is going for as much as R400 per kilo at some supermarkets.

But in the right conditions, you can grow your own ginger, says food gardener and author Jane Griffiths.

Here's what you need to know:

Ginger is a tropical plant and needs warmth and humidity.

You can get started using store-bought ginger root.

Buy a fresh and plump ginger that has little white or pink horns or growth buds.

Soak it overnight then place it in a sealed plastic bag to emulate the humid conditions while it germinates.

Once the shoots begin to grow, you can plant it 5cm below the ground at an angle. Do not plant it directly in the sun.

Ginger thrives in warm temperatures when planted under a dappled shade with plenty of moisture and fertile soil.

You can also grow your ginger in a container.

Be warned, it can take up to 10 months before you can harvest the root. You will need to have patience.

The most important tool you can have when you're growing your own food is information, which is what I provide. Jane Griffiths, Author and gardening expert - Jane’s Delicious Garden

Ginger is a tropical plant, it generally thrives in warm tropical areas... Those who have friends in KZN will be very happily growing ginger. Jane Griffiths, Author and gardening expert - Jane’s Delicious Garden

When you move it [ginger] out of that warm tropical climate, it won't grow as quickly... You have to try an emulate the growing conditions as much as possible. Jane Griffiths, Author and gardening expert - Jane’s Delicious Garden

Ginger takes a long time to go. From planting, when it actually sprouts, to when you can actually harvest can take up to 10 months. Jane Griffiths, Author and gardening expert - Jane’s Delicious Garden

Once you have ginger, you will pretty much always have ginger. If you've learnt how to grow it successfully, it will regrow and regrow. It's an underground root that just spreads. Jane Griffiths, Author and gardening expert - Jane’s Delicious Garden

I had no choice but to grow my own, I literally learned from my plants and by experimenting. Jane Griffiths, Author and gardening expert - Jane’s Delicious Garden

