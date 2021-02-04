Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
Calls for a special tax on the superrich are incessant and growing louder, not only in South Africa but around the world.
In the United States this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren joined a US Senate committee on tax, giving her much power to influence decisions in this regard.
Warren - who ran against President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary - campaigned on the idea of a wealth tax on accumulated assets.
South Africa has the most extreme income inequality in the world.
The richest 1% of South Africans own 55% of its wealth.
Back in the day, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommended a wealth tax as a form of social justice.
Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, an economist and researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre.
-
Has the time for a wealth tax come, or will it lead to capital flight?
-
Who should pay a wealth tax (i.e. what is “wealthy”)?
Is South Africa really a family? … We are far away from such a sentiment… You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here…Dick Forslund, economist - Alternative Information & Development Centre
… the government started to cut the effective tax rate on personal income [after 2001]. It is not true that the rich have been taxed more and more – the contrary is true!Dick Forslund, economist - Alternative Information & Development Centre
A wealth tax can also be progressive…. people earning R10 million per year could be taxed by, for example, by 4%. But if you earn R1.5 million, it could be 2%...Dick Forslund, economist - Alternative Information & Development Centre
The top 0.5% of the population… are getting rich from this Covid crisis…Dick Forslund, economist - Alternative Information & Development Centre
Even the poor pay taxes when they buy something…Dick Forslund, economist - Alternative Information & Development Centre
We can’t let health and education go down the drain because you have thieves in the public and private sectors stealing money!Dick Forslund, economist - Alternative Information & Development Centre
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
