Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors





Conservation authority CapeNature has confirmed that it is open for visitors again.

The organisation is delighted to welcome visitors back again following the relaxation of some Level 3 regulations by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

A number of CapeNature hiking trails had to be closed when adjusted Level 3 restrictions were announced in December last year.

From Friday, 5 February 2021, all operational hiking trails on CapeNature reserves, including open access trails, will be open to the public.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says the CapeNature reserves have become a haven of open spaces for many residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says the newly relaxed regulations allow for all reserves to revert to normal gate times.

All health protocols and social distancing measures must be adhered to by visitors.

CapeNature manages 111 natural reserves across the Western Cape – amongst others Robberg, Goukamma and Rocherpan.

In a statement, MEC Bredell, says the conservation authority plays a major role in protecting and managing the natural environment in the Western Cape.

Visit the CapeNature website for more information.