Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Governments around the world are grappling with the best way to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
In South Africa, accessing and paying for vaccines is now at the top of the agenda.
There's been plenty of speculation that government will resort to a solidarity tax, wealth tax or even a straightforward tax hike to cover the cost.
RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is'
But Johann Els (Chief Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group) maintains that tax hikes won't be necessary:
"Budget revenue overrun of a conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would suffice to fund the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations in South Africa – twice over."
He was shocked that even National Treasury joined this conversation says Els in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
If you look at the actual budget data for the first nine months of the fiscal year - April to December - it actually shows that tax revenues are running way above budget!Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group
If the actual trend to December continues for the last three months of the fiscal year - Jan, Feb, March - then the overrun on tax receipts relative to the October budget last year, can be as much as R106 billion.Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group
Even if it's substantially lower at, say, R40-R45 billion, then there's enough money available to pay for the vaccines and even if some of those SOEs need more money, there's tax revenue available.Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group
What about the R300 billion hole in tax collections predicted in Minister Tito Mboweni's Gordhan's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in October?
The minister was talking about the hole relative to the February budget... They had to be conservative with the estimate given the uncertainty about the underlying economy...Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group
Els cites the sharper-than-expected rebound in the economy during the second half of 2020 as another positive factor.
The 'extra' money created is relative to the October budget and not the February 2020 budget, he points out.
We can't afford for this economy to burdened even further by tax increases. Rightly, Treasury said during the course of last year... they are going to focus more on expenditure cutbacks.Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group
They did pencil in R5 billion's of tax increases in the coming fiscal year and I think they could and should just stick to that. It's fairly small and won't hurt too much.Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group
Listen to Els' positivity on the outlook for economic recovery below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/03/24/16/21/syringe-4964598960720.jpg
More from Business
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors
The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.Read More
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?
SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity.Read More
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients
"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."Read More
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
More from Local
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks
Prasa officials have given illegal occupiers living on Cape Town's central railway line 10 days to vacate.Read More
City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways
The City of Cape Town says it'll spend approximately R1.6 million on repairing two coastal walkways along the South Peninsula.Read More
Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3
After the President's Monday address, locals have been waiting to hear about whether the pool will reopen and it is good news.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership
MEC Albert Fritz has vowed to challenge SAPS top brass after he received an incomplete police report about the Sassa water cannon incident.Read More
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer
The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers
Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.Read More
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia
Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.Read More
More from Opinion
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."Read More
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'
Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon
The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare?Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).Read More
More from Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear before the Zondo Commission.Read More
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa
CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline.Read More
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More
Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions
Department of Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says applying for a new passport is one of the services which remains suspended.Read More
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz does hilarious spoof of white beach protesters
The satirist takes a dig at the woman wanting open beaches except for 'the masses' and 'virologist who thinks Covid is a parasite.Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter
Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be shut down.Read More
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned
Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission.Read More