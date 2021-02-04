Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry? SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity. 4 February 2021 1:29 PM
View all Business
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Constitution
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Rica
Concourt
Sam Sole
amaBhungane
privacy
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
surveillance
Cherese Thakur

The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur.

The Constitutional Court has dealt another blow to "spook" operations in the country.

It's declared that parts of our Rica (Regulation of Interception of Communication Act) legislation are unconstitutional.

The ConCourt ruling confirms orders made by the high court in September.

amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. Picture: Supplied.

It's the result of an application brought by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and managing partner Sam Sole.

They challenged the provisions around Rica after receiving information that Sole had been under surveillance.

RELATED: The story of amaBhungane (and how it’s digging up dung on the Guptas & friends)

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane advocacy co-ordinator Cherese Thakur.

She says there were two major concerns amaBhungane took to the Constitutional Court.

The first was the bulk surveillance intercepting and monitoring any communication that went out of South Africa... This was monitoring for things like key words, specific email addresses or locations...

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane

This affected everyone and the effect of this judgment is to declare the practice of bulk surveillance unlawful.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane

AmaBhungane's second main concern was that there is no post-surveillance notification - an issue that affected Sam Sole personally.

Of course Rica permits surveillance for certain legitimate purposes like investigating crime.... Our concerns related to insufficient safeguards like whether you were notified after surveillance happened.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane

Sam Sole was not notified that he was being watched and his communications were being intercepted.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane

The ConCourt decision means that someone would have to be informed of surveillance after the fact which in turn means that person could bring a challenge to court.

The role of designated judges was also addressed in the ruling.

They are the ones who decide whether surveillance is permissible based on the supplied information.

Judges have to be impartial but there also have to be built-in mechanisms that ensure that impartiality, and this was lacking in Rica.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane

The ruling is momentous in that it say this needs to change when the amendments to Rica to bring it in line with the Constitution are eventually passed, which needs to happen within three years.

Cherese Thakur, Advocacy co-ordinator - amaBhungane

Listen to the complete conversation below:




4 February 2021 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Constitution
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Rica
Concourt
Sam Sole
amaBhungane
privacy
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
surveillance
Cherese Thakur

More from Business

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors

4 February 2021 4:45 PM

The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

4 February 2021 3:21 PM

"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?

4 February 2021 1:29 PM

SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients

4 February 2021 11:44 AM

"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto

4 February 2021 9:01 AM

"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally

3 February 2021 8:58 PM

The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members

3 February 2021 8:14 PM

'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga

3 February 2021 5:14 PM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa

3 February 2021 1:00 PM

CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout

3 February 2021 11:08 AM

The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions

3 February 2021 8:00 AM

Department of Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says applying for a new passport is one of the services which remains suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Coconut Kelz does hilarious spoof of white beach protesters

3 February 2021 12:00 AM

The satirist takes a dig at the woman wanting open beaches except for 'the masses' and 'virologist who thinks Covid is a parasite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer

2 February 2021 7:42 PM

'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter

2 February 2021 6:46 PM

Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be shut down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned

2 February 2021 12:53 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks

4 February 2021 5:54 PM

Prasa officials have given illegal occupiers living on Cape Town's central railway line 10 days to vacate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways

4 February 2021 2:19 PM

The City of Cape Town says it'll spend approximately R1.6 million on repairing two coastal walkways along the South Peninsula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3

4 February 2021 1:51 PM

After the President's Monday address, locals have been waiting to hear about whether the pool will reopen and it is good news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA

4 February 2021 1:44 PM

When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership

4 February 2021 1:04 PM

MEC Albert Fritz has vowed to challenge SAPS top brass after he received an incomplete police report about the Sassa water cannon incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer

4 February 2021 11:11 AM

The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers

4 February 2021 10:40 AM

Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia

4 February 2021 9:00 AM

Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

Business Local Opinion

If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?

Business

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

DebtBusters: Unsecured debt levels have gone up by 30% due to lockdowns

4 February 2021 8:22 PM

SIU saves Gauteng health dept more than R126m in illegal PPE contracts

4 February 2021 8:14 PM

Oh Dam! Persistent rainfall sees improving levels in Vaal River System

4 February 2021 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA