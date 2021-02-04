'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Local
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry? SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity. 4 February 2021 1:29 PM
View all Business
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks

4 February 2021 5:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
PRASA
Informal settlement
Train tracks
Leonard Ramatlakane
Metrorail central line
illegal occupiers

Prasa officials have given illegal occupiers living on Cape Town's central railway line 10 days to vacate.

On Monday, rail agency Prasa issued illegal shack dwellers with a notice to vacate the informal settlements that have been built along the Metrorail tracks on the central line.

A number of informal settlements - spanning from Langa to Khayelitsha - have sprung up along Metrorail's tracks since the Covid-19 lockdown started in March last year.

The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Prasa, Metrorail's parent company, estimates that 8,000 people are currently living in shacks along the Cape's train tracks.

RELATED: Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane says moving the illegal occupiers is not going to be an easy task.

Officials have spent the week engaging with community members, persuading them to remove their structures from railway tracks on the central line.

Some occupiers told Ramatlakane that shack sites on the tracks in Langa have been sold for as much as R9,000.

Another woman says she paid R3,000 for her home.

But Ramatlakane says Prasa wants to restore the central line and resume services for train commuters who have been forced to fork out more money for alternative transport.

The chairperson says the rail agency can't provide land or alternative housing for the illegal occupiers.

"They have to go back to where they had been before", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

RELATED: Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line

I've just come from a door-to-door there... knocking doors on these houses, telling them that they have to move and we can't promise them land because we don't own land... They have to go back to where they had been before.

Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

The line is compromised. It's basically from Laga right up to Khayelitsha.

Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

The estimation of people living there - a number which changes from time to time - is now about 8,000.

Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

I must emphasise, they are illegally staying on the rail reserve, and some of them are on top of the rail. They built their shacks on top of the rail and put concrete alongside to show that they see it as a permanent structure. It's unheard of.

Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

It basically looks like a racket or organised crime there that is happening as well, in terms of extortion. People are taking other people's money and saying they will give them a piece of land, which is not their land.

Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




4 February 2021 5:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
PRASA
Informal settlement
Train tracks
Leonard Ramatlakane
Metrorail central line
illegal occupiers

More from Local

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways

4 February 2021 2:19 PM

The City of Cape Town says it'll spend approximately R1.6 million on repairing two coastal walkways along the South Peninsula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3

4 February 2021 1:51 PM

After the President's Monday address, locals have been waiting to hear about whether the pool will reopen and it is good news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA

4 February 2021 1:44 PM

When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership

4 February 2021 1:04 PM

MEC Albert Fritz has vowed to challenge SAPS top brass after he received an incomplete police report about the Sassa water cannon incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer

4 February 2021 11:11 AM

The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers

4 February 2021 10:40 AM

Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia

4 February 2021 9:00 AM

Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

Business Local Opinion

If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?

Business

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

DebtBusters: Unsecured debt levels have gone up by 30% due to lockdowns

4 February 2021 8:22 PM

SIU saves Gauteng health dept more than R126m in illegal PPE contracts

4 February 2021 8:14 PM

Oh Dam! Persistent rainfall sees improving levels in Vaal River System

4 February 2021 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA