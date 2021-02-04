'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks
On Monday, rail agency Prasa issued illegal shack dwellers with a notice to vacate the informal settlements that have been built along the Metrorail tracks on the central line.
A number of informal settlements - spanning from Langa to Khayelitsha - have sprung up along Metrorail's tracks since the Covid-19 lockdown started in March last year.
Prasa, Metrorail's parent company, estimates that 8,000 people are currently living in shacks along the Cape's train tracks.
RELATED: Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks
Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane says moving the illegal occupiers is not going to be an easy task.
Officials have spent the week engaging with community members, persuading them to remove their structures from railway tracks on the central line.
Some occupiers told Ramatlakane that shack sites on the tracks in Langa have been sold for as much as R9,000.
Another woman says she paid R3,000 for her home.
But Ramatlakane says Prasa wants to restore the central line and resume services for train commuters who have been forced to fork out more money for alternative transport.
The chairperson says the rail agency can't provide land or alternative housing for the illegal occupiers.
"They have to go back to where they had been before", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
RELATED: Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line
I've just come from a door-to-door there... knocking doors on these houses, telling them that they have to move and we can't promise them land because we don't own land... They have to go back to where they had been before.Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board
The line is compromised. It's basically from Laga right up to Khayelitsha.Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board
The estimation of people living there - a number which changes from time to time - is now about 8,000.Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board
I must emphasise, they are illegally staying on the rail reserve, and some of them are on top of the rail. They built their shacks on top of the rail and put concrete alongside to show that they see it as a permanent structure. It's unheard of.Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board
It basically looks like a racket or organised crime there that is happening as well, in terms of extortion. People are taking other people's money and saying they will give them a piece of land, which is not their land.Leonard Ramatlakane, Chairperson - Prasa board
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
The Constitutional Court ruling that parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional is momentous, says AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways
The City of Cape Town says it'll spend approximately R1.6 million on repairing two coastal walkways along the South Peninsula.Read More
Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3
After the President's Monday address, locals have been waiting to hear about whether the pool will reopen and it is good news.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Who ordered Sassa water-bombing 'attack'? - MEC on warpath with SAPS leadership
MEC Albert Fritz has vowed to challenge SAPS top brass after he received an incomplete police report about the Sassa water cannon incident.Read More
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer
The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory and abusive" actions.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers
Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents.Read More
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia
Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia.Read More