Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant"

4 February 2021 7:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19
501Y.V2
501Y.V2 variant
coronavirus variant
Professor Willem Hanekom
variant in sa

It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem Hanekom.

It's not the SA variant. It's the variant that emerged in South Africa, the professor explains.

Health experts have explained that referring to the coronavirus variant 501Y.V2 as the "South African variant" creates stigma.

Top epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim told a CNN anchor during an interview on Wednesday that it was inappropriate to call 501Y.V2 the "South African variant".

"Even though the virus in this particular variant was first described in South Africa, it actually might not have even emanated from South Africa, Prof Karim clarified on the news network.

RELATED: Prof Tulio de Oliveira reveals how the new Covid-19 variant in SA was identified

And South Africa isn't alone. The variants that were discovered in Brazil and in the UK have also been incorrectly labelled.

It's incorrect to name coronavirus variants according to the places where the first cases were identified.

However, Prof Hanekom, says the current naming system for variants - scientifically known as nomenclature - is inconsistent around the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been meeting to discuss guidelines for naming variants of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Meet Dr Emmanuel Taban, a leading pulmonologist in SA's fight against Covid-19

Meanwhile, media organisations around the world - especially the British press - have been dangerously referring to the "South African variant" in damaging media reports.

Hanekom, who's the director of the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), says researchers need to develop an agreed and universal naming system for new Covid-19 variants which are emerging around the world.

He says that it's also wrong for variants of concern in different countries to be compared to each other.

The problem is that the nomenclature of these variants is terrible. There's more than one system to classify them by.

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director - Africa Health Research Institute

It's not ideal that we call it the South African variant.

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director - Africa Health Research Institute

Right now the WHO is concerned about this nomenclature and is looking at alternatives.

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director - Africa Health Research Institute

These variants can arrive anywhere... Viruses change by nature... We are going to see variants emerging as long as this epidemic is going on and that's why we should control this epidemic as soon as possible.

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director - Africa Health Research Institute

I call it the variant that emerged in South Africa if I can.

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director - Africa Health Research Institute

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




