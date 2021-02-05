Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’
Their modus operandi involves pretending to be "stuck" on the side of the road and then flagging down passing motorists for petrol money.
The con artists have apparently been dubbed 'the Kumars' on social media because of their ethnicity.
They operate across the city and have been recently spotted in Muizenberg and in Table View. Often, the scammers claim to be visiting from Durban.
The group usually includes a young child or baby in an attempt to gain sympathy, and they are notorious for becoming extremely aggressive when they are confronted or if money is withheld from them.
There's a Facebook group called 'Where's the Kumars?' that's keeping track of the infamous scammers.
Henrik Daugbjerg, the Chairman of the Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative, says the scammers have been operating as far back as 2010.
He suspects that there are multiple groups of "families" operating this scam.
Daugbjerg says local community groups are being alerted to the presence of 'the Kumars' in their areas.
"When you see them do not stop or help but more importantly get ahold of the authorities", he tells CapeTalk listeners.
They are a group of people with a range of cars operating all over the city of Cape Town.Henrik Daugbjerg, Chairman - Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative
They are quite easy to recognise, they will have a worn-down car that's parked along the road... the boot will be open in most cases.Henrik Daugbjerg, Chairman - Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative
They will ask for [financial] assistance with petrol because they've run out and they have a small child that is crying.Henrik Daugbjerg, Chairman - Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative
A lot of people are having that soft heart where they want to help out and they take complete advantage of that.Henrik Daugbjerg, Chairman - Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative
People normally give them cash... They don't disappear, they will move to another spot in the same area after they have received a couple of charities.Henrik Daugbjerg, Chairman - Muizenberg Community Safety Initiative
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
