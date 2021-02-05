Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021





There were 14 aircraft crashes last month. Four of the crashes were fatal, resulting in eight deaths.

It's the highest number of crashes in SA since 'Black October' in 2008 when 20 accidents were reported, eight of which claimed 26 lives.

Poppy Khoza, who leads the SACAA as Director of Civil Aviation, says the accident rate in just one month is cause for concern.

She says the regulator is sounding warning bells to all operators to ensure that there is strict adherence to aviation safety and security regulations.

Although many of the crash investigations are ongoing, Khoza says a trend a emerged over the years.

She explains that common causal factors include ‘flight crew’, followed by ‘aircraft operations’ and ‘mechanical or engine failure’.

She encouraged all operators to comply with all safety protocols to avoid accidents caused by human factors.

Khoza’s comment comes days after a video of a Robinson R22 helicopter was seen flying recklessly in what appeared to be a show-off session by the pilot to friends on the ground, who were seemingly enjoying a braai and beverages.

The investigation for all aircraft is still ongoing for all aircraft and it does take a while for the investigations to be concluded because it's different aircraft and there could be different circumstances as well. Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

The trend we are seeing now is the trend we saw back in October 2008 which is beginning to worry the regulatory authority. Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

We are now sending sounding bells... We need to go back to ensure that there is strict adherence to regulations. Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

We don't necessarily think that training is a factor because South Africa has world-class training... In past reports, we've seen that attitude plays a bigger role, for instance, total disregard of the rules. Not checking the weather patterns before. Not ensuring there's enough fuel. Not taking care of the mechanical maintenance issues. Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority

