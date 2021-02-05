Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021
There were 14 aircraft crashes last month. Four of the crashes were fatal, resulting in eight deaths.
It's the highest number of crashes in SA since 'Black October' in 2008 when 20 accidents were reported, eight of which claimed 26 lives.
Poppy Khoza, who leads the SACAA as Director of Civil Aviation, says the accident rate in just one month is cause for concern.
She says the regulator is sounding warning bells to all operators to ensure that there is strict adherence to aviation safety and security regulations.
Although many of the crash investigations are ongoing, Khoza says a trend a emerged over the years.
She explains that common causal factors include ‘flight crew’, followed by ‘aircraft operations’ and ‘mechanical or engine failure’.
She encouraged all operators to comply with all safety protocols to avoid accidents caused by human factors.
Khoza’s comment comes days after a video of a Robinson R22 helicopter was seen flying recklessly in what appeared to be a show-off session by the pilot to friends on the ground, who were seemingly enjoying a braai and beverages.
The investigation for all aircraft is still ongoing for all aircraft and it does take a while for the investigations to be concluded because it's different aircraft and there could be different circumstances as well.Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority
The trend we are seeing now is the trend we saw back in October 2008 which is beginning to worry the regulatory authority.Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority
We are now sending sounding bells... We need to go back to ensure that there is strict adherence to regulations.Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority
We don't necessarily think that training is a factor because South Africa has world-class training... In past reports, we've seen that attitude plays a bigger role, for instance, total disregard of the rules. Not checking the weather patterns before. Not ensuring there's enough fuel. Not taking care of the mechanical maintenance issues.Poppy Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend
Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’
A local community safety forum is warning Cape Town residents to watch out for an infamous gang of professional beggars asking for petrol money.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
'They have to move' - Prasa chair wants illegal occupiers off CT train tracks
Prasa officials have given illegal occupiers living on Cape Town's central railway line 10 days to vacate.Read More
City of CT to spend about R1.6m on refurbishing Glencairn and Kommetjie walkways
The City of Cape Town says it'll spend approximately R1.6 million on repairing two coastal walkways along the South Peninsula.Read More
Go swimming...as Sea Point Pavilion re-opens doors under current level 3
After the President's Monday address, locals have been waiting to hear about whether the pool will reopen and it is good news.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More