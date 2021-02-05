ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture spent the week holding special hearings looking into the failure of parliamentary oversight.
The commission has heard how the majority of ANC Parliamentarians were unwilling to hold Cabinet members to account.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from two former ANC MPs, Zukiswa Rantho and Makhosi Khoza, and three DA MPs, including chief whip Natasha Mazzone.
They relayed how the ANC's parliamentary caucus was allegedly instructed to toe the party line in order to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his alliance of state capture beneficiaries.
Marianne Merten, a parliamentary correspondent for Daily Maverick, says this week's testimony has lifted the curtain on factions within the ANC parliamentary caucus and the agenda to protect Zuma at all costs.
What's notable from both the former ANC MPs is that they opened the curtain on some of the dynamics at the parliamentary caucus.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
We heard from Rantho that the ANC caucus never formally discussed state capture between 2009 and 2014 and that the caucus was divided in 2017 when it got to the stage that Parliament said that there should be a probe into the state capture allegations in the wake of the Gupta Leaks.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
Rantho testified that the caucus was divided at the time... some members of the ANC caucus were opposed to any inquiries because they feared it may implicate members.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
Khoza basically said that the powers that be in the ANC caucus in Parliament were not that keen on ministers being reprimanded or called to account.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
We're getting an insight... some of it is very granular detail.... but also broader in the sense of an unwillingness to hold ministers to account, to do Parliament's oversight.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
Khoza told the Zondo Commission chairperson yesterday that if you've seen to be going with the opposition, that was just not done. Even if the opposition point might be right.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits?
It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.Read More
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma
EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear before the Zondo Commission.Read More
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa
CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline.Read More
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More
Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions
Department of Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says applying for a new passport is one of the services which remains suspended.Read More