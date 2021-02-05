ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears





The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture spent the week holding special hearings looking into the failure of parliamentary oversight.

The commission has heard how the majority of ANC Parliamentarians were unwilling to hold Cabinet members to account.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from two former ANC MPs, Zukiswa Rantho and Makhosi Khoza, and three DA MPs, including chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

They relayed how the ANC's parliamentary caucus was allegedly instructed to toe the party line in order to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his alliance of state capture beneficiaries.

Marianne Merten, a parliamentary correspondent for Daily Maverick, says this week's testimony has lifted the curtain on factions within the ANC parliamentary caucus and the agenda to protect Zuma at all costs.

What's notable from both the former ANC MPs is that they opened the curtain on some of the dynamics at the parliamentary caucus. Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick

We heard from Rantho that the ANC caucus never formally discussed state capture between 2009 and 2014 and that the caucus was divided in 2017 when it got to the stage that Parliament said that there should be a probe into the state capture allegations in the wake of the Gupta Leaks. Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick

Rantho testified that the caucus was divided at the time... some members of the ANC caucus were opposed to any inquiries because they feared it may implicate members. Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick

Khoza basically said that the powers that be in the ANC caucus in Parliament were not that keen on ministers being reprimanded or called to account. Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick

We're getting an insight... some of it is very granular detail.... but also broader in the sense of an unwillingness to hold ministers to account, to do Parliament's oversight. Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick

Khoza told the Zondo Commission chairperson yesterday that if you've seen to be going with the opposition, that was just not done. Even if the opposition point might be right. Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick

