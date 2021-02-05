Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend
This article has been updated.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Eskom has confirmed in a short statement that Stage 2 will be in place until Sunday evening.
The City of Cape Town has confirmed that it will protect city-supplied customers from Stage 2. They will only endure Stage 1 this weekend.
RELATED: Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan
Following Eskom's announcement of load-shedding, the City will protect its customers this weekend.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) February 5, 2021
City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 while Eskom-supplied customers will be on Stage 2 between 12:00 today, 5 February 2021, and Sunday evening.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/mvmwhPitYS
#Loadshedding We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021
Eskom to implement Stage 2 #loadshedding from 12:00 until Sunday at 23:00 pic.twitter.com/MhRsOPymUO
Source : Pexels
