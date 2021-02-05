[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma
Malema arranged the meeting with Zuma on Twitter earlier this week, following Zuma's bold announcement that he would be defying the ConCourt order to appear before the Zondo Commission.
RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
Thank you Baba, I will make a plan to arrive, possibly this weekend. I will take it further with your young man @mzwandileMasina for final details. Thank you for accepting my request promptly. It is in the best interest of our country. 🙏🏿— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021
It's believed that Malema will discuss Zuma's position on the state capture commission.
However, the official agenda of the closed-door meeting has not been disclosed.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina is also expected to attend.
RELATED: WATCH: Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga
#ZumaMalema @Julius_S_Malema has just arrived in Nkandla. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HH9JM3uqCi— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) February 5, 2021
Source : EWN
