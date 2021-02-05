Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial





What would happen, for example, if you mixed doses of Covid-19 vaccines such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca?

Well, that is what researchers in Britain are investigating in order to cover the mutating variants that have emerged, reports Reuters.

A UK trial has been launched with the idea to also provide more flexibility with vaccine rollout and help deal with any potential disruption to supplies.

John Maytham talks to a virus expert, Professor Francois Venter about mixing vaccines.

Venter says this is a reaction to vaccine shortages across the world.

Mixing and matching is one of the strategies people are starting to entertain. We've never been in this position before where we would do this. Prof Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha, WIts University

He says it is looking reassuring.

Some of the vaccines you only need to give once and they have had amazing results. Prof Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha, Wits University

But even where people have received only the first of a two-part dose the results have been very good. With more time, the scientific data will be more enlightening in this regard, he notes.

What you are seeing now is just necessity playing itself out. Prof Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha, Wits University

Mixing vaccines in this new trial will eventually produce scientific results, he says.

Hopefully, the study will produce the pure scientific answer that tells us, does it add or does it do nothing? It is unlikely to do any harm Prof Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha, Wits University

This strategy of mixing vaccines will probably likely, to my mind, be beneficial. Prof Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha, Wits University

Venter says he sees no medical reason why taking more than one type of Covid vaccine would be dangerous.

Our immune system is challenged with multiple different things on a daily basis and we have not seen to my mind any scientific reason why this would be a dangerous strategy yet. Prof Francois Venter, Director - Ezintsha, Wits University

It might not be beneficial, he adds but says it is more likely to add more immunological protection in a different way.

