Home
arrow_forward
Business

SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders

5 February 2021 1:27 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Corruption Watch
SIU
Andy Mothibi
PPE tenders
PPE tender scandal
SIU Covid-19 investigations
Covid-19 contracts

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, is releasing finalised reports into allegations of PPE corruption by state institutions.

The SIU has so far recovered more than R126 million in illegal PPE contracts.

In total, the SIU says it's received 189 tender irregularities linked to PPE contracts nationally amounting to R30.7 billion between April and November 2020.

Karam Singh, the Head of Legal and Investigations at Corruption Watch, says the progress made by the SIU is encouraging.

Singh says a combination of asset recovery, criminal prosecution, and disciplinary action should be taken against all those involved in PPE corruption during the Covid-19 crisis.

It's encouraging that the SIU has been seized with this investigation and that, at this stage in the process, they are able to give us comprehensive feedback on what looks like a somewhat successful investigation.

Karam Jeet Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

I see it as opportunism more than anything else. It's collusion between officials. In some cases, it's officials looking the other way but it's a whole criminal network of people who mobilised to exploit the system. To exploit a national emergency. To exploit messaging from Treasury that we need to do things quickly on the basis of emergency procurement, and then using that as a broad blanket to flout rules and engage in what looks like organised criminal conduct.

Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

Criminal prosecution is the long game, there's no low-hanging fruit there... The SIU doesn't have criminal jurisdiction... When it uncovers criminality, it still has to refer those matters to the Hawks and to the NPA.

Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

The potentially low-hanging fruit is the ability to cancel contracts, to seize assets and recover assets.

Karam Singh, Head of Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch

Listen to the interview on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:




