Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines
The law firm wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday demanding that he apologise for failing to thank the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India (SII) for South Africa's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines during his Monday night address.
On Monday afternoon, Ramaphosa and a government delegation personally received the first batch of one million AstraZeneca vaccines from the SII.
RELATED: WATCH: Precious cargo: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA
The letter from Kirshen Naidoo & Company insinuated that the only reason India's government provided the vaccines to SA was because of the Indian population in the country.
"India maintains strong ties with South Africa because of the fact that people of Indian origin have made South Africa their home and not because our government is considerate, grateful, and diplomatic", the letter reads.
Neeshan Bolton, the executive director of Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, says the letter to President Ramphosa was misplaced and insulting.
In a response published on social media, the foundation says the letter "seeks to separate South Africans of Indian descent from the rest of South Africa".
Bolton has slammed the letter for having prejudice and racist undertones.
He adds that the vaccines from India were bought, not gifted.
Open letter by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation in response to Mr Kirshen Naidoo on his letter to the President pic.twitter.com/rmoeFKTuuC— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) February 4, 2021
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa had a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Thursday afternoon.
"During the call President Ramaphosa applauded the Government and people of India for its gift to the world in the form of vaccines and scientific knowledge.
The President conveyed the profound gratitude expressed by the people of South Africa to India for its solidarity with South Africa in fighting the pandemic", the Presidency said in a statement.
President @CyrilRamaphosa and Prime Minister Modi affirm strong relations between South Africa and India https://t.co/3Umv4hOzOs— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 4, 2021
The letter is highly insulting, it says the government is inconsiderate, ungrateful, undiplomatic, dishonourable and unethical. Yet it calls on the same government to then go on its knees and offer prayers and thanks to the Indian government, Indian people and Serum Institue for getting the vaccines to South Africa.Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
The letter almost assumes as if this was a donation and wasn't paid for...It says that this is almost like a gift from India to South Africa mainly due to the fact that there are South Africans of Indian descent who live here.Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
That kind of assumption is not only historically wrong, it's overlayed with so much latent prejudice and racism.Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
I don't think this statement carries any weight from any of the institutions and the government of India... which is why it's anonymous citizens and organisations he came to speak on behalf of.Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Ours is not a defense of the president, ours is a defense of a range of principles that we think are wrong in terms of the calls that are being made.Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : https://twitter.com/CyrilRamaphosa/status/1356227472329592835
