Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits?





Former president, Jacob Zuma, has refused to appear before the Zondo Commission inquiry into state capture. This places him in contempt of the highest court in the land, the Constitutional Court, which ordered him to do so.

As a former South African president, Zuma has a number of state-funded benefits and perks for the rest of his life.

Is it time to start looking at legislation that would hold a former president to account if he is found to have violated or held the Constitution in contempt, asks Midday Report presenter Lester Kiewit?

He chats to constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

In terms of the Constitution, there is no guarantee for a former president or any member of the executive to get any benefits. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT

But in terms of the law or legislation, former presidents going back to FW de Klerk, all enjoy benefits such as access to security, some financial benefits, and then of course also substantial pension and medical aid. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT

To take action against a sitting president, Section 89 of the Constitution can be used to remove him or her, explains De Vos.

But once you are a former president you cannot be removed. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT

So how would the benefits of a former head of state be taken away in South Africa?

You would have to provide for it in the legislation - and because you are taking something away that had been granted you will have to follow a procedure. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT

He says any attempt to use the courts would be difficult.

Listen to the interview with Pierre de Vos below:

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT

Listen to Pierre de Vos below: