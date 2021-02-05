Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'
Over the past few weeks, there have been several robberies on Golden Arrow buses.
John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about what is to be done.
The 5 suspects boarded the bus posing as passengers and when the bus reached Bonteheuwel they revealed that they had weapons and then robbed the 60 passengers and the river.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow
The men disembarked on the N2 near Montana, ran across the bridge, and disappeared into Gugulethu, she says.
Golden Arrow opened a case with Gugukethu SAPS.
The second incident occurred on a bus from Khayelitsha carrying 7 passengers.
Two unknown armed men who also posed as passengers held up the driver and the passengers and they jumped off on Govan Mbeki Road in the Crossroads area.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
She says Golden Arrow is working with aw enforcement.
But it is very difficult. We are a bus company. We cannot replace the role that SAPS has to play. We can't live in a world where passengers are unable to travel safely.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
We are looking into everything that we can...but our main aim is to ensure we do not increase any harm,...we don't want a situation where an armed security guard has a gun and is waving it around in a bus full of passengers.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
She says armed escorts and CCTV cameras are being considered but says she cannot reveal more details as these are covert operations.
Listen to Bronwyn Dyke-Bekker below:
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
