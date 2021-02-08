Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. Shareholders and other stakeholders are demanding that the banking sector adopts a responsible approach to funding of new projects in the mining and energy sector and this is driving a change in behaviour for all sector participants.
Click to hear Shirley Webber, Coverage Head of Natural Resources at Absa Group in conversation with Bruce Whitfield, while reading her detailed notes below...
These are the key trends that finance and due diligence teams will be monitoring in 2021:
Sustainable Energy Sources for Africa
The players in the Developed world are pushing strongly for the adoption of Renewable and Clean Energy sources but the reality for the African continent is that it is still very dependent on the likes of coal.
The energy transition could decrease Africa's economic outlook, especially in areas where oil and coal have played such a substantial role in powering local economies. However, the energy transition also presents an opportunity for Africa because of the global acceleration towards alternative energy sources and as a continent we are rich in natural gas and energy minerals. Apart from natural gas, our continent is also rich in energy metals and minerals like copper, lithium, cobalt and graphite used in battery storage technology.
Funds that focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) mandates are putting a lot of pressure on organisations that fund and operate fossil fuel projects, to exit these investments. The challenge is that many of these assets continue to generate attractive cash flows and remain a key part of the energy mix in the emerging world.
Power supply issues are topical in all countries in Africa and it is encouraging to note that there are a significant number of sizeable diverse renewable power projects being rolled out across the continent. While there has been a major focus on the fields of renewable and more-green energy solutions like gas-to-power, coal will continue to play an important role in our African energy mix in the near-term.
The Paris Agreement
We expect climate change to fundamentally reshape the Resources industry.
The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the agreement aims to increase the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change, and at making finance flows consistent with a low GHG emissions and climate-resilient pathway. To reach these ambitious goals, appropriate mobilization and provision of financial resources, a new technology framework and enhanced capacity-building is to be put in place, thus supporting action by developing countries and the most vulnerable countries, in line with their own national objectives.
The EU formally adopted into law a series of measures that included a binding target for 32% of electricity production to come from renewables by 2030. Achieving this would require at least a 50% reduction in global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, noting that GDP and population is ever increasing.
The African continent is becoming more responsible
While Developed Markets have made big strides in terms of their commitment to sustainability goals, the African continent was often viewed as a “Frontier Market” where profit overshadowed purpose.
Financiers, operators and even governments are becoming more focused on meeting sustainability goals and one of the trends we highlighted from the 2020 Mining Indaba was that there are much tighter and healthier relationships between governments and investors.
Capital providers can guide customers and stakeholders in their requirements for funding by applying the Equator Principles which include applicable IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability and the World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for various sectors and for funding natural resources extraction transactions.
Where investors can see a stable political and regulatory environment, capital tends to follow.
What are banks doing for sustainability in the Resources sector?
The commitment of 130 banks from 49 countries to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking, which were adopted in September 2019, marks an important milestone for the banking industry and so for the Natural Resources & Energy Industry as well.
The Principles for Responsible Banking aim to align business strategy to society’s goals within an acceptable risk framework for society, the environment and corporates. Effective governance, transparency and accountability will be of the utmost importance.
Ultimately, all participants in the resources sector will need to recognise that the sector can no longer be open to exploitation. As a leading financier of resource projects, we realize that natural resources in all its forms are diminishing and it’s imperative that we all work in a sustainable and responsible manner to extract only what is needed.
As a responsible lender committed to facilitating economic and sustainable growth, Absa acknowledges sustainability challenges such as social inequality, growing population, increasing unemployment, pressure on natural resources, as well as climate change. Given our key role as systemic bank in the majority of markets we operate in, we also understand how energy poverty and infrastructure deficits worsen these challenges.
AbsaInsightsis a portal where the bank’s sector experts share essential learnings and new developments with its clients and other businesses. The world is changing; so this year, Absa has introduced a series of discussions featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Bookmark AbsaInsights, where the bank shares insights from discussions designed to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.
This article first appeared on 702 : Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector
More from Business
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey
The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.Read More
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'
John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies.Read More
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors
The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.Read More
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?
SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity.Read More
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients
"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."Read More
More from Opinion
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist
Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.Read More
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist
"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.Read More
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA
When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto
"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."Read More
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'
Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".Read More
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon
The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare?Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
More from Africa
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines
President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.Read More
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation
Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population.Read More
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado
Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.Read More
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.Read More
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees
Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a ban on trading raw timber.Read More
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'
It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.Read More
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.Read More