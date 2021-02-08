Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- The power of empathy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 12:10
Amabhungane: How Nedbank aided State-capture
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susan Comrie
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:15
Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:23
AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:27
Vaccine cold storage - how do these vaccine updates change the strategy for the province
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 12:45
How does a glacier break work
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olev Orheim
Today at 12:52
Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amitabh Sinha - Editor at The Indian Express
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:05
Vaccine rollout put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls and comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 17:45
Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
No picnics permitted: Ward councillor explains rules for Green Point Urban Park Councillor Nicola Jowell has issued an update about the Covid-19 rules at Green Point Urban Park during the revised Level 3 lockdo... 8 February 2021 10:42 AM
The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom' Exploring the not often told 'dark and violent' past of Kirstenbosch Gardens and the land it stands on toiled by enslaved people. 8 February 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable ge... 6 February 2021 11:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Absa
2021 Mining Indaba

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. Shareholders and other stakeholders are demanding that the banking sector adopts a responsible approach to funding of new projects in the mining and energy sector and this is driving a change in behaviour for all sector participants.

Click to hear Shirley Webber, Coverage Head of Natural Resources at Absa Group in conversation with Bruce Whitfield, while reading her detailed notes below...

These are the key trends that finance and due diligence teams will be monitoring in 2021:

Sustainable Energy Sources for Africa

The players in the Developed world are pushing strongly for the adoption of Renewable and Clean Energy sources but the reality for the African continent is that it is still very dependent on the likes of coal.

The energy transition could decrease Africa's economic outlook, especially in areas where oil and coal have played such a substantial role in powering local economies. However, the energy transition also presents an opportunity for Africa because of the global acceleration towards alternative energy sources and as a continent we are rich in natural gas and energy minerals. Apart from natural gas, our continent is also rich in energy metals and minerals like copper, lithium, cobalt and graphite used in battery storage technology.

Funds that focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) mandates are putting a lot of pressure on organisations that fund and operate fossil fuel projects, to exit these investments. The challenge is that many of these assets continue to generate attractive cash flows and remain a key part of the energy mix in the emerging world.

Power supply issues are topical in all countries in Africa and it is encouraging to note that there are a significant number of sizeable diverse renewable power projects being rolled out across the continent. While there has been a major focus on the fields of renewable and more-green energy solutions like gas-to-power, coal will continue to play an important role in our African energy mix in the near-term.

The Paris Agreement

We expect climate change to fundamentally reshape the Resources industry.

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the agreement aims to increase the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change, and at making finance flows consistent with a low GHG emissions and climate-resilient pathway. To reach these ambitious goals, appropriate mobilization and provision of financial resources, a new technology framework and enhanced capacity-building is to be put in place, thus supporting action by developing countries and the most vulnerable countries, in line with their own national objectives.

The EU formally adopted into law a series of measures that included a binding target for 32% of electricity production to come from renewables by 2030. Achieving this would require at least a 50% reduction in global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, noting that GDP and population is ever increasing.

The African continent is becoming more responsible

While Developed Markets have made big strides in terms of their commitment to sustainability goals, the African continent was often viewed as a “Frontier Market” where profit overshadowed purpose.

Financiers, operators and even governments are becoming more focused on meeting sustainability goals and one of the trends we highlighted from the 2020 Mining Indaba was that there are much tighter and healthier relationships between governments and investors.

Capital providers can guide customers and stakeholders in their requirements for funding by applying the Equator Principles which include applicable IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability and the World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for various sectors and for funding natural resources extraction transactions.

Where investors can see a stable political and regulatory environment, capital tends to follow.

What are banks doing for sustainability in the Resources sector?

The commitment of 130 banks from 49 countries to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking, which were adopted in September 2019, marks an important milestone for the banking industry and so for the Natural Resources & Energy Industry as well.

The Principles for Responsible Banking aim to align business strategy to society’s goals within an acceptable risk framework for society, the environment and corporates. Effective governance, transparency and accountability will be of the utmost importance.

Ultimately, all participants in the resources sector will need to recognise that the sector can no longer be open to exploitation. As a leading financier of resource projects, we realize that natural resources in all its forms are diminishing and it’s imperative that we all work in a sustainable and responsible manner to extract only what is needed.

As a responsible lender committed to facilitating economic and sustainable growth, Absa acknowledges sustainability challenges such as social inequality, growing population, increasing unemployment, pressure on natural resources, as well as climate change. Given our key role as systemic bank in the majority of markets we operate in, we also understand how energy poverty and infrastructure deficits worsen these challenges.

AbsaInsightsis a portal where the bank’s sector experts share essential learnings and new developments with its clients and other businesses. The world is changing; so this year, Absa has introduced a series of discussions featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Bookmark AbsaInsights, where the bank shares insights from discussions designed to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.


This article first appeared on 702 : Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector




8 February 2021 7:20 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Absa
2021 Mining Indaba

More from Business

Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey

8 February 2021 10:55 AM

The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'

5 February 2021 4:56 PM

John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders

5 February 2021 1:27 PM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors

4 February 2021 4:45 PM

The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

4 February 2021 3:21 PM

"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry?

4 February 2021 1:29 PM

SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients

4 February 2021 11:44 AM

"Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist

4 February 2021 3:21 PM

"You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA

4 February 2021 1:44 PM

When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto

4 February 2021 9:01 AM

"Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'

3 February 2021 2:46 PM

Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'

3 February 2021 8:54 AM

Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon

2 February 2021 8:49 AM

The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation

25 January 2021 9:23 AM

Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado

22 January 2021 1:39 PM

Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

19 January 2021 6:54 PM

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees

13 January 2021 5:15 PM

Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a ban on trading raw timber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'

12 January 2021 12:04 PM

It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms

8 January 2021 4:12 PM

Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years

7 January 2021 10:58 AM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

World Local Politics

The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom'

Local

Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest

Local

EWN Highlights

Independent and transparent special purpose vehicle needed at SSA - Fikeni

8 February 2021 10:25 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears from MP Dikeledi Magadzi

8 February 2021 10:14 AM

Masuku & Diko's ANC hearing into PPE corruption expected to conclude this month

8 February 2021 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA