John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021
1. John's thriller pick is The Survivors by Jane Harper. All Harper's books are murder mysteries set in Australia, showcasing different climates and landscapes.
2. John's literary novel choice this week is A Bookshop in Algiers by Kaouther Adimi, a book about books and history when a student is hired to clear out a bookstore that is closing down and finds a diary that takes the reader back in history to the time when Algeria was colonised.
3. The non-fiction choice this week is Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America by Ijeoma Oluo.
Take a listen below:
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More