Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'





The Covid-19 vaccines arrived in South Africa earlier this week and quality assurance is being conducted n Bloemfontein.

How many health worker vaccinations are arriving in the Western Cape and when asks John?

It is around 53,000 for the private sector and around 32,000 for the public sector. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We've asked for 105,000 but we are probably going to get a little bit under that for the first round. We have asked for the extra doses (for those frontline workers primarily in City clinics not in the database) so we still waiting for final clarity. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We have said we will start vaccinating by the 15th but hopefully, it will be a little bit earlier than that. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

They come into our medical depot and then they start going out to the 378 public facilities and 48 private facilities we have identified. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We have made sure we have all the refrigeration. We have got ourselves just under 100 of these vaccine-friendly fridges. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We've trained about 2000 vaccinators. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He sees this phase as a learning curve for the big challenge to come of rolling out the 2 million vaccinations in phase 2 of the roll-out.

The province has not established at this stage how many people will be vaccinated per day, he says.

That is the question I am asking of my team...but we will hopefully have that finalised over the next few days. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Listen to Premier Winde below: