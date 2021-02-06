3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend now that restrictions are eased





Canto Wine pairing

You can visit Canto Wines in Durbanville for a range of unique tasting experiences, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

During the booze ban, Canto Wines created a delicious macaron pairing with artisan tonic water.

The boutique winery will keep the booze-free pairing on the menu for non-drinkers, in addition to its highly popular macaron and bubbly pairing, says tasting room manager Karien Oberholzer.

You can visit Canto Wines on Vissershok Road in Durbanville this weekend at only R80 per pairing. Check out their website for more info.

It's really nice to offer something for people that don't drink alcohol.... now we also have something to offer the kids! Karien Oberholzer, Tasting room manager - Canto Wines

Mirage TikTok Challenge

The 5-star, luxury Mirage Catamaran is hosting a hTikTok challenge aboard its docked yacht this weekend.

You can go and visit The Mirage and enjoy an ice-cold beer or champagne, and a burger while using the luxurious yacht to record TikTok videos using the tag #Miragecatamaran.

The video that gets the most reach, likes, and interaction wins a cruise for 20 people!

Venue: The Mirage, Pierhead, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Time: 11am to 6pm

Cost: R100 per person, includes a beer or bubbly and a burger

Romantic dinner at the Bombay Brasserie

Enjoy a Valentine's themed dinner - even though it's not that time yet - at the Bombay Brasserie, located at the Taj Cape Town Hotel.

The Valentine’s dinner two menu options are an Indian Experience and an International Experience.

The Indian experience features a chaat amuse-bouche, a range of Tandoori tasters, tikka masala with authentic Indian sides for mains, and warm gulab jamun for dessert.

The International Experience features a salmon amuse-bouche, guinea fowl starter, beef and prawn carpaccio entree, lamb shank for mains and berries pavlova for dessert.

You can head over there from Monday to Sunday, from 12 to 8pm at a cost of R645 for two people.

