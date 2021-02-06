Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice
Dentist to the stars Dr. Jason Sam says a lot of oral complications can be avoided if people consult with a dentist early on, instead of waiting until the problem is severe.
He says patients often come to his dental practice with teeth that cannot be salvaged or teeth that require extensive treatment.
Dr. Sam advises that you should visit your dentist at least once or twice a year to keep everything in check.
He joined CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to answer a range of questions about oral health.
Most times, we only get patients who come if their toothache is very severe or if their gums are bleeding.Dr Jason Sam, Owner - Jason Sam Dentistry
There's a lot of things that could have been fixed at an earlier stage, but then things get a lot worse. By the time that they come, the tooth needs to be taken out or it needs some more extensive treatment.Dr Jason Sam, Owner - Jason Sam Dentistry
You normally go [to the dentist] every six months or every 12 months depending on your needs.Dr Jason Sam, Owner - Jason Sam Dentistry
The doctor fielded a range of questions, from bleeding gums and toothpaste tips, to loose fillings and root canals.
Listen to Dr Jason Sam answer all your pressing oral health questions:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/B6-Vb3lnDqk/
More from Lifestyle
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play
Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adults who want to play and sip.Read More
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls
Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable gender-affirming experience.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors
The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.Read More
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths
Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger.Read More
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'
Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.Read More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More