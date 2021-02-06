Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice





Dentist to the stars Dr. Jason Sam says a lot of oral complications can be avoided if people consult with a dentist early on, instead of waiting until the problem is severe.

He says patients often come to his dental practice with teeth that cannot be salvaged or teeth that require extensive treatment.

Dr. Sam advises that you should visit your dentist at least once or twice a year to keep everything in check.

He joined CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to answer a range of questions about oral health.

Most times, we only get patients who come if their toothache is very severe or if their gums are bleeding. Dr Jason Sam, Owner - Jason Sam Dentistry

There's a lot of things that could have been fixed at an earlier stage, but then things get a lot worse. By the time that they come, the tooth needs to be taken out or it needs some more extensive treatment. Dr Jason Sam, Owner - Jason Sam Dentistry

You normally go [to the dentist] every six months or every 12 months depending on your needs. Dr Jason Sam, Owner - Jason Sam Dentistry

The doctor fielded a range of questions, from bleeding gums and toothpaste tips, to loose fillings and root canals.

Listen to Dr Jason Sam answer all your pressing oral health questions: