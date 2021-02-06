Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls





Tucking Gorgeous is a collection of tucking underwear for trans women and gender non-conforming people - a first of its kind in South Africa.

The underwear line was born out of frustration with the lack of underwear that supports trans women and girls in the country.

When 16-year-old Hailie came out to her parents as transgender last year, her supportive parents immediately set out to affirm her identity.

But they soon discovered that there was no comfortable, feminine, and functional tucking underwear for transgender women available locally.

That's how they were inspired to create their own.

"At Tucking Gorgeous, we wish to be part of your gender-affirming journey that allows you to celebrate your true self", their website reads.

As a dancer who has to wear tights very often, Hailie says having a smooth front line makes her feel comfortable and feminine.

She says sharing her truth with her LGBTQ+ friendly parents was not a difficult decision to make because they have always provided a safe environment for her.

The teen has been documenting her transition online on her Instagram page titled Becoming Hailie.

While transitioning is a different experience for every individual, Hailie stressed the importance of using a person's preferred name and pronouns as part of the gender-affirming experience.

I've seen a lot more trans people, especially on YouTube, speaking about their journeys, and it definitely inspired me to come out as my truth. Hailie Chemaly

Transition is different for everyone. Hailie Chemaly

It has always been an underlying thought, that something had been wrong in the sense that I'm not fully here.. [It felt like] there was something off in the way that I'm living my life. Hailie Chemaly

Her mom, Joanne, says group counselling helped their family to work through a range of different emotions after accepting Hailie trans identity.

Joanne says she and her husband have explored a number of ways on how to honour their daughter's life.

Tucking underwear for trans women and girls plays an important part in combating gender and body dysphoria, the duo explains to CapeTalk.

We look at these beautiful trans women and how marginalised they have been. Joanne Chemaly

It's so gender-affirming to put on a beautiful pair of lacey underwear... It starts with how you feel about yourself... you put a little spruce in your step. Joanne Chemaly

Visit the Tucking Gorgeous website or check out their Instagram for more information.

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: