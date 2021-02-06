Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play





Ceramic-painting venue and restaurant Clay Cafe in the City opened the doors to its new space in October last year.

The Bree Street venue was a bold move made by owner and marketing director Jade Saunders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saunders says she and her partner decided to step out of their comfort zone and try something new that appeals to a different target market.

While the Clay Cafe in Hout Bay is primarily aimed at families and children, the branch in the city centre is geared towards working professionals who want to wind down after a long day.

Although ages are welcome, no under 12s are allowed at Clay Cafe in the City after 6 pm.

"You can grab a glass of wine and some tapas and relax after work", Saunders tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Molot.

The Bree Street branch is also a great option for corporate team-buildings, she adds.

It was quite a bold move. We decided to move from our gorgeous 25-seater place in Gardens to boldly take on a new Bree Street venue which we opened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Jade Saunders, Owner - Clay Cafe

It's a completely different form and energy when compared to Hout Bay. Jade Saunders, Owner - Clay Cafe

Clay Cafe in Hout Bay is the most gorgeous place, it's family and it's kids and everyone is invited. Jade Saunders, Owner - Clay Cafe

The Clay Cafe in the City is really such a different energy... We're trying to capture the after-work market. It's more focused on adults actually being in a creative space. Jade Saunders, Owner - Clay Cafe

Of course, we welcome all ages, but our times are different. We're open from 10 in the morning until 10 at night. We don't allow children in the evening and the focus is just on adults and creative play. Jade Saunders, Owner - Clay Cafe

