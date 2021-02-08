Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby
Joseph is the owner of MCD Pizza and Takeaways in Forest Drive, Eerste River, where fast food lovers can buy a 2.5 metre-long gatsby, known as 'The Undertaker'.
The gigantic gatsby can be cut into 16 portions and it has caused a stir on social media.
Joseph says he cooked up the idea as a cost-effective way to feed larger families that visit his takeaway joint.
The gatsby is known around the world as Cape Town's signature super sandwich. It's a long bread roll that's typically stuffed with chips, sauces, meat, lettuce and tomato.
The Undertaker gatsby comes in a steak option and a full house option with extra trimmings such as cheese and egg.
The massive steak gatsby costs R545. "If you divide that money between 16 people then it comes down to next to nothing", Joseph tells CapeTalk.
Some Cape Town personalities have posted about the mammoth meal online, including local entertainer Shakir ChuQy who recorded a YouTube video of his gatsby experience.
The supersized meal, which is named after an iconic WWE wrestler, is not for the faint-hearted either.
Joseph says one of his customers recently fell asleep on the restaurant table straight after chowing down on the filling food.
MCD Pizza and Takeaway currently makes more than a dozen 'Undertaker' gatsbys a day.
I thought: What about if I can make long gatsby that can feed a bigger family for less money.Henrey Joseph, Owner - MCD Pizza and Takeaways
I admire the way The Undertaker wrestles and his entrance. That's why I gave it the name 'Undertaker' because if you finish this gatsby, you will certainly rest in peace.Henrey Joseph, Owner - MCD Pizza and Takeaways
10 people couldn't even finish it... The other guy here fell asleep on the table when he was finished.Henrey Joseph, Owner - MCD Pizza and Takeaways
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2MDh247ASaEKgtCr4S3C0I91cnk9XKOdTGPMKpOi4IokZWSaLms1xgyDw&v=qRTsLUhaXlg&feature=youtu.be
