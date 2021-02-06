Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted

6 February 2021 1:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fish Hoek
Lockdown
End Lockdown protest
anti-lockdown
anti-lockdown protest
anti-maskers

A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have been assaulted.

One of the demonstrators was arrested by Fish Hoek police on Saturday afternoon as seen in video footage posted on Twitter.

It's understood that the anti-lockdown movement is the same group that protested against the beach ban last week.

At least two journalists on the scene reported that they were accosted for wearing masks.

RELATED: Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban

Newzroom Afrika journalist Athi Mtongana posted a video on Twitter showing how she was assaulted by a demonstrator who reportedly claimed that "anyone wearing a mask supports paedophiles".

At the same time, eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock says she had her mask ripped off by one of the protest organisers named Craig.

Mortlock posted a video on Twitter relaying her encounter with the organiser. It's believed that the organiser also had an altercation with an eNCA camerman.

"We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the 'WeAreMore' protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I'm wearing a mask", Mortlock tweeted.




