[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted
One of the demonstrators was arrested by Fish Hoek police on Saturday afternoon as seen in video footage posted on Twitter.
It's understood that the anti-lockdown movement is the same group that protested against the beach ban last week.
At least two journalists on the scene reported that they were accosted for wearing masks.
RELATED: Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban
Police arrested one of the organizers after he assaulted a news reporter with broadcaster eNCA at Fish Hoek beach, during a #WeAreMore protest action against the lockdown @TimesLIVE @CapeTown #covid19insa @COVID_19_ZA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/LmpVQtBNHk— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 6, 2021
[WATCH] One of the #EndLockdown demonstrators has been arrested.— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021
The group protested against closed beaches last week. pic.twitter.com/A4HKEFcD6v
Newzroom Afrika journalist Athi Mtongana posted a video on Twitter showing how she was assaulted by a demonstrator who reportedly claimed that "anyone wearing a mask supports paedophiles".
At the same time, eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock says she had her mask ripped off by one of the protest organisers named Craig.
Mortlock posted a video on Twitter relaying her encounter with the organiser. It's believed that the organiser also had an altercation with an eNCA camerman.
"We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the 'WeAreMore' protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I'm wearing a mask", Mortlock tweeted.
They claim that leaders of the country are paedophiles. And anyone that wears a mask supports them. #EndLockdownProtest pic.twitter.com/l68he6a2WM— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021
We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I'm wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0— Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/Artii_M/status/1357988849343987713/video/1
More from Local
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play
Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adults who want to play and sip.Read More
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls
Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable gender-affirming experience.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'
John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape.Read More
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'
John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend
Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it's concerned about a sharp increase in aircraft crashes in January this year.Read More
Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’
A local community safety forum is warning Cape Town residents to watch out for an infamous gang of professional beggars asking for petrol money.Read More
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'
It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.Read More
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!
When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.Read More