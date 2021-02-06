[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted





One of the demonstrators was arrested by Fish Hoek police on Saturday afternoon as seen in video footage posted on Twitter.

It's understood that the anti-lockdown movement is the same group that protested against the beach ban last week.

At least two journalists on the scene reported that they were accosted for wearing masks.

RELATED: Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban

Police arrested one of the organizers after he assaulted a news reporter with broadcaster eNCA at Fish Hoek beach, during a #WeAreMore protest action against the lockdown @TimesLIVE @CapeTown #covid19insa @COVID_19_ZA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/LmpVQtBNHk — Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 6, 2021

[WATCH] One of the #EndLockdown demonstrators has been arrested.



The group protested against closed beaches last week. pic.twitter.com/A4HKEFcD6v — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021

Newzroom Afrika journalist Athi Mtongana posted a video on Twitter showing how she was assaulted by a demonstrator who reportedly claimed that "anyone wearing a mask supports paedophiles".

At the same time, eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock says she had her mask ripped off by one of the protest organisers named Craig.

Mortlock posted a video on Twitter relaying her encounter with the organiser. It's believed that the organiser also had an altercation with an eNCA camerman.

"We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the 'WeAreMore' protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I'm wearing a mask", Mortlock tweeted.

They claim that leaders of the country are paedophiles. And anyone that wears a mask supports them. #EndLockdownProtest pic.twitter.com/l68he6a2WM — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021