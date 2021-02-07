Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall
The police have launched a manhunt for five suspected gunmen who robbed a retail store in the shopping centre, getting away with several cellphones.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the suspects opened fire inside the mall while fleeing the scene.
"The suspects randomly shot at shoppers, injuring a 51-year-old female and an 11-year-old girl. They then shot and wounded two security guards, aged 38 and 48, before managing to get away", according to Traut.
The four injured victims were rushed to the hospital following the incident.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
