Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

The power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Friday afternoon and it was expected to remain in place until Sunday evening.

Eskom says it was able to suspend load shedding after several generating units came back online.

The power utility has urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

Eskom will be suspending loadshedding from 08:00 this morning as generation capacity recovers

