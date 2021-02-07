Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers. 7 February 2021 8:28 AM
Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday. 7 February 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have b... 6 February 2021 1:36 PM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable ge... 6 February 2021 11:31 AM
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentis... 6 February 2021 9:08 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

7 February 2021 8:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers.

The power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Friday afternoon and it was expected to remain in place until Sunday evening.

Eskom says it was able to suspend load shedding after several generating units came back online.

The power utility has urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.




More from Local

Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall

7 February 2021 8:21 AM

Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday.

[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted

6 February 2021 1:36 PM

A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have been assaulted.

Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play

6 February 2021 12:46 PM

Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adults who want to play and sip.

Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls

6 February 2021 11:31 AM

Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable gender-affirming experience.

Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'

5 February 2021 6:27 PM

John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape.

Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers'

5 February 2021 4:56 PM

John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies.

Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend

5 February 2021 10:29 AM

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

5 February 2021 10:28 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021

5 February 2021 9:13 AM

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it's concerned about a sharp increase in aircraft crashes in January this year.

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

5 February 2021 8:14 AM

A local community safety forum is warning Cape Town residents to watch out for an infamous gang of professional beggars asking for petrol money.

Trending

Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

Local

Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall

Local

[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted

Local

EWN Highlights

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

7 February 2021 9:14 AM

ANC resumes Masuku, Diko disciplinary hearing after January postponement

7 February 2021 8:36 AM

Eskom suspends stage 2 load shedding on Sunday

7 February 2021 8:21 AM

