Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job





Di Coke has been entering competitions for 23 years and is one of the UK's biggest 'compers'.

Comping is the British slang term used to describe the practice of entering umpteen competitions and giveaways.

Di tells CapeTalk that she's one over £300,000 worth of prizes in her comping career, which amounts to over R6 million.

She quit her graphic design job over a decade ago to pursue full-time comping and started a blog, titled Super Lucky, sharing fun competitions and prize-winning tips.

Her story has been featured in The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Mirror.

Professional comper, Di Coke, from Brighton in the UK. Image: SuperLuckyDi/Instagram

Di enters hundreds of competitions every week and says the UK comping community has grown significantly over the last year during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She began comping in the late 90s and went from winning concert tickets to winning holiday trips around the world, and even a car!

She chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about her comping journey and some of her most memorable prizes.

It's a good addiction to have, I think! Di Coke

I started back in the late 90s when I used to go to a lot of music festivals... I couldn't afford the ticket... and I just started sending off postcards for competitions, and I kept winning! Di Coke

I realised that this is actually a really good, fun hobby and I'm getting a lot of things for free this way. From then, I started entering for holidays and bigger prizes, and I just got addicted. Di Coke

I was just so passionate about the hobby and sharing the hobby... I did want to have more time to enter competitions, but I was really passionate about telling other people how to do this as well. Di Coke

People say that comping is my career, but actually, it's a mixture of winning the prizes and also making a bit of money from my blog and my book helping other people to win too. Di Coke

For me, I still get excited about any win. I still get that buzz no matter how small or big it is. Just winning a book for my son, it brings him so much joy! Di Coke

Listen to Diane Coke share her story on Weekend Breakfast: