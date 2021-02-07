Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers. 7 February 2021 8:28 AM
Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday. 7 February 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have b... 6 February 2021 1:36 PM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable ge... 6 February 2021 11:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job

7 February 2021 9:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
prizes
competitions
Comping
addicted to competitions
Diana Coke
Di Coke
Super Lucky

Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions.

Di Coke has been entering competitions for 23 years and is one of the UK's biggest 'compers'.

Comping is the British slang term used to describe the practice of entering umpteen competitions and giveaways.

Di tells CapeTalk that she's one over £300,000 worth of prizes in her comping career, which amounts to over R6 million.

She quit her graphic design job over a decade ago to pursue full-time comping and started a blog, titled Super Lucky, sharing fun competitions and prize-winning tips.

Her story has been featured in The Sun, The Daily Mail and The Mirror.

Professional comper, Di Coke, from Brighton in the UK. Image: SuperLuckyDi/Instagram

Di enters hundreds of competitions every week and says the UK comping community has grown significantly over the last year during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She began comping in the late 90s and went from winning concert tickets to winning holiday trips around the world, and even a car!

She chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about her comping journey and some of her most memorable prizes.

It's a good addiction to have, I think!

Di Coke

I started back in the late 90s when I used to go to a lot of music festivals... I couldn't afford the ticket... and I just started sending off postcards for competitions, and I kept winning!

Di Coke

I realised that this is actually a really good, fun hobby and I'm getting a lot of things for free this way. From then, I started entering for holidays and bigger prizes, and I just got addicted.

Di Coke

I was just so passionate about the hobby and sharing the hobby... I did want to have more time to enter competitions, but I was really passionate about telling other people how to do this as well.

Di Coke

People say that comping is my career, but actually, it's a mixture of winning the prizes and also making a bit of money from my blog and my book helping other people to win too.

Di Coke

For me, I still get excited about any win. I still get that buzz no matter how small or big it is. Just winning a book for my son, it brings him so much joy!

Di Coke

Listen to Diane Coke share her story on Weekend Breakfast:




7 February 2021 9:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
prizes
competitions
Comping
addicted to competitions
Diana Coke
Di Coke
Super Lucky

More from Lifestyle

Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play

6 February 2021 12:46 PM

Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adults who want to play and sip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls

6 February 2021 11:31 AM

Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable gender-affirming experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice

6 February 2021 9:08 AM

Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021

5 February 2021 5:57 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors

4 February 2021 4:45 PM

The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths

4 February 2021 3:55 PM

Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally

3 February 2021 8:58 PM

The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members

3 February 2021 8:14 PM

'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'

3 February 2021 6:46 PM

Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines

5 February 2021 2:47 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial

5 February 2021 12:49 PM

John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant"

4 February 2021 7:21 PM

It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...

3 February 2021 5:00 PM

Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet

3 February 2021 10:28 AM

"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands

3 February 2021 8:31 AM

For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

2 February 2021 11:59 AM

Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist

2 February 2021 11:24 AM

The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions

1 February 2021 11:45 AM

49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

Local

Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall

Local

[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted

Local

EWN Highlights

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

7 February 2021 9:14 AM

ANC resumes Masuku, Diko disciplinary hearing after January postponement

7 February 2021 8:36 AM

Eskom suspends stage 2 load shedding on Sunday

7 February 2021 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA