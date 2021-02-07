Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness'

7 February 2021 11:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Racism
Race
couples
interracial love
interracial dating
interracial couples
racial politics

Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colour lines?

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to two interracial couples about their personal experiences.

Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkova met in Cape Town after matching on a dating app.

Peter, who identifies as black, was born in Malawi and Veronika, who identifies as white, was born in the Czech Republic. They have both stayed in a number of different countries throughout their lives.

RELATED: Jansen's new book a snapshot of colour, love and interracial bonds formed at UFS

Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt met while studying at Stellenbosh University. They have been together for six years and they're engaged to be married.

Nicola, who identifies as white, grew up in Paarl and Brian, who identifies as coloured, grew up in Johannesburg.

The two couples open up about how race and identity have shaped their relationships and how they've been treated by friends, family, and strangers. (Listen to the full discussion in the audio at the bottom)

How they felt about interracial dating when they first met:

Unfortunately, the way our lives were set up, you don't think you're going to receive love from the very same race that often treats you very badly when you go out to town for the night... It was never a consideration when Nicola started looking at me a certain way.

Brian Bergsteedt

I really fancied this guy but [I thought to myself], 'What are my friends going to say?'... Interestingly, a year prior to meeting Brian all my friends joked saying that I would definitely fall in love with a person of colour.

Nicola Bruns

I didn't really care, to be quite honest... My family is very open... I don't care what people have to say or think. It was never a factor for me.

Veronika Komarkova

It was a non-issue because of the environments that I grew up in, I went to a lot of international schools from a young age - only in South Africa were things different.

Peter Phillip

RELATED: What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

Everyday experiences and conversations on race

Nicola and Brian have candid conversations about how white privilege affects the dynamics of their relationship.

The biggest conversations we have in our relationship are about privilege.

Nicola Bruns

In our relationship... it's very much Nicola and her whiteness that outshines any of the masculinity and the patriarchy that I would generally receive in the SA context... It's Nicola booking the tables and being asked, 'How is the wine?'.

Brian Bergsteedt

With Peter and Veronika, their cultural differences have been more of a central factor in their relationship.

The couple says "colour blindness" is an unrealistic mentality that invalidates the lived experiences of black people who face prejudice and inequality of a daily basis.

In our relationship it hasn't been about colour, it has been more about culture.

Peter Phillip

Of course race and colour matters, it matters every day because as much as we would like to say we are a colour blind society... it just doesn't exist. We are overseeing the problems that people of colour experience every day.

Veronika Komarkova

The two couples opened up about their experiences and other CapeTalk listeners shared their real-life stories about interracial love.

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




