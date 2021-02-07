Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest
Winde has also lambasted the maskless protesters for ignoring the Covid-19 regulations and the law around mask-wearing.
A group of anti-maskers staged a protest against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach on Saturday where at least two journalists were allegedly assaulted.
One of the protest organisers was arrested after ripping off eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock’s facemask during the event.
Another demonstrator was caught on camera slapping Newzroom Afrika journalist Athi Mtongana's recording device.
RELATED: WATCH: Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted
In a series of tweets, Premier Winde has described the behaviour of the protesters as unacceptable.
1/3 I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach today, as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 6, 2021
3/3 This is unacceptable behavior, which we stand firmly against. We live in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is paramount, and we remain opposed to anyone breaking the law in our province.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 6, 2021
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
