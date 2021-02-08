Drinking age to be raised to 21?





The controversial lockdown ban on the sale of booze may have been lifted (for now), but it looks as if policymakers are now considering more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry.

Looking at data derived from the ban on alcohol sales introduced to combat Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, three key ideas are being looked at which could be debated in Parliament.

Maurice Smithers from lobby group Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance spoke to CapeTalk's Africa Melane about some of the measures being considered.

1. An outright ban on alcohol advertising

The chances of an outright ban at this time don't seem very high, but it does seem as though there will be some serious limiting of alcohol advertising. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

It will fundamentally change the way in which alcohol is seen in the country. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

2. Improved tracking of unlicensed alcohol sales

We live in the perfect era for this because you have all kinds of ways of using technology to mark products and be able to track where they go. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

If a bottle ends up in an unlicensed outlet, they will be able to track where it came from. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

3. Raising of the drinking age

It really doesn't make sense to allow people to start drinking AND driving at the age of 18. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

A lot of kids hit university at 18 and are exposed to alcohol and it has quite a damaging effect on kids and their progress through university. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

