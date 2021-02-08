'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- The power of empathy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 12:10
Amabhungane: How Nedbank aided State-capture
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susan Comrie
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:15
Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:23
AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:27
Vaccine cold storage - how do these vaccine updates change the strategy for the province
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 12:45
How does a glacier break work
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olev Orheim
Today at 12:52
Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amitabh Sinha - Editor at The Indian Express
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:05
Vaccine rollout put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls and comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 17:45
Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
No picnics permitted: Ward councillor explains rules for Green Point Urban Park Councillor Nicola Jowell has issued an update about the Covid-19 rules at Green Point Urban Park during the revised Level 3 lockdo... 8 February 2021 10:42 AM
The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom' Exploring the not often told 'dark and violent' past of Kirstenbosch Gardens and the land it stands on toiled by enslaved people. 8 February 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls Cape Town mom Joanne Chemaly and her trans daughter Hailie have created a range of tucking underwear that enables a comfortable ge... 6 February 2021 11:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

8 February 2021 7:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine

Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.

There was much fanfare a week ago when the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in South Africa from India says Refilwe Moloto.

But on Sunday night a special panel led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize explained that the 1million doses currently in South Africa are not near as effective as hoped when it comes to fighting the variant of the virus which has been identified in South Africa - B.1.351.

Prof Schabir Madhi, Wits' Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, described it as "largely disappointing news", but added that there is cause to be hopeful.

And most of that lies in the research that was presented by Prof Glenda Grey, chair of the SA Medical Research Council, who outlined the data gathered in the international ENSEMBLE study.

Their results show that a single dose Janssen vaccine is fairing better against the variant now common in South Africa.

The SA Medical Research Council chairperson Prof Glenda Grey speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how our 1million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are not effective in fighting the locally identified variant of the virus, and what alternatives are available.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious in Latin America, the USA, and South Africa, states Prof Grey.

It is efficacious, particularly against hospitalisations and deaths.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Data is still emerging as to whether this had an impact on mild disease.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

RELATED: J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Grey sums up the results so far.

It has had success in terms of severe Covid with an 85% reduction in hospitalisations and deaths.

In terms of overall efficacy, there was a reduction in South Africa, and this was attributed to the variant that was circulating.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

But, insists Grey, it still was effective overall.

What we have at this moment in time is a vaccine that is effective but is especially effective among severe disease, which I think is a great disease to have.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

She says some of the other vaccines have shown success in preventing mild or moderate disease but have little evidence on being effective in preventing severe Covid leading to hospitalisation and death.

For me as a health worker, this shows the individual benefit of this vaccine. There are also obviously public health benefits as well...such as relieving the health system through reduced hospitalisations.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Once the evidence on the impact on asymptomatic and mild disease emerges, more will be known, she explains.

At this stage, we have data on critical and severe disease because this is what is important. A vaccine must protect against death and hospitalisation - and if it also protects against asymptomatic and mild disease, that is also a big bonus.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Grey comments on the 5 vaccines under consideration for South Africa.

AstraZeneca is obviously much more problematic. We have to design studies to evaluate the AstraZeneca in SA in a way that builds on the immune response and addresses some of the issues we are seeing with the variant.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Coupling AstraZeneca with the J&J might be a strategy but we have to study the interaction and see if this is a good way to go.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Countries globally are going to buy vaccines and then find they no longer work due to variant changes to the virus. As these vaccines roll out at a global level we may see that the way they work against the original virus is completely different from the variants now.

We have to keep checking if these vaccines are still working as well as we hoped they are.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Grey says it is correct that AstraZeneca vaccinations have been put on hold based on the latest evidence.

It would be a tragedy to give these health care workers a vaccine that did not work.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

You have to be nimble and you have to be able to change your mind.

Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

She says no matter how much money was spent, and no matter how much a government may want to save face, putting the vaccine roll-out on hold is the correct ethical decision.

Listen to the interview below:




8 February 2021 7:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine

More from World

Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines

5 February 2021 2:47 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial

5 February 2021 12:49 PM

John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant"

4 February 2021 7:21 PM

It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...

3 February 2021 5:00 PM

Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet

3 February 2021 10:28 AM

"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands

3 February 2021 8:31 AM

For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

2 February 2021 11:59 AM

Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist

2 February 2021 11:24 AM

The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey

8 February 2021 10:55 AM

The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No picnics permitted: Ward councillor explains rules for Green Point Urban Park

8 February 2021 10:42 AM

Councillor Nicola Jowell has issued an update about the Covid-19 rules at Green Point Urban Park during the revised Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom'

8 February 2021 10:06 AM

Exploring the not often told 'dark and violent' past of Kirstenbosch Gardens and the land it stands on toiled by enslaved people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking age to be raised to 21?

8 February 2021 7:44 AM

Some of the permanent measures being considered by policymakers include raising the drinking age, and a total ban on advertising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AstraZeneca vaccine rollout out halted, jab less effective against new strain

8 February 2021 7:16 AM

Rollout out of AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold after trial suggests jab is efficacy against new Covid-19 variant is low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest

7 February 2021 1:11 PM

Premier Alan Winde has strongly condemned the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

7 February 2021 8:28 AM

Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall

7 February 2021 8:21 AM

Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted

6 February 2021 1:36 PM

A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have been assaulted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play

6 February 2021 12:46 PM

Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adults who want to play and sip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'

5 February 2021 6:27 PM

John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits?

5 February 2021 3:09 PM

It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines

5 February 2021 2:47 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma

5 February 2021 11:40 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears

5 February 2021 10:18 AM

This week's testimony at the state capture inquiry has exposed Parliament’s failure to exercise proper oversight over crooked ministers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity'

4 February 2021 8:29 PM

It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist

4 February 2021 7:08 PM

Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga

3 February 2021 5:14 PM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa

3 February 2021 1:00 PM

CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

World Local Politics

The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom'

Local

Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest

Local

EWN Highlights

Independent and transparent special purpose vehicle needed at SSA - Fikeni

8 February 2021 10:25 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears from MP Dikeledi Magadzi

8 February 2021 10:14 AM

Masuku & Diko's ANC hearing into PPE corruption expected to conclude this month

8 February 2021 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA