'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
There was much fanfare a week ago when the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in South Africa from India says Refilwe Moloto.
But on Sunday night a special panel led by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize explained that the 1million doses currently in South Africa are not near as effective as hoped when it comes to fighting the variant of the virus which has been identified in South Africa - B.1.351.
Prof Schabir Madhi, Wits' Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, described it as "largely disappointing news", but added that there is cause to be hopeful.
And most of that lies in the research that was presented by Prof Glenda Grey, chair of the SA Medical Research Council, who outlined the data gathered in the international ENSEMBLE study.
Their results show that a single dose Janssen vaccine is fairing better against the variant now common in South Africa.
The SA Medical Research Council chairperson Prof Glenda Grey speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how our 1million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are not effective in fighting the locally identified variant of the virus, and what alternatives are available.
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious in Latin America, the USA, and South Africa, states Prof Grey.
It is efficacious, particularly against hospitalisations and deaths.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Data is still emerging as to whether this had an impact on mild disease.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
RELATED: J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey
Grey sums up the results so far.
It has had success in terms of severe Covid with an 85% reduction in hospitalisations and deaths.
In terms of overall efficacy, there was a reduction in South Africa, and this was attributed to the variant that was circulating.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
But, insists Grey, it still was effective overall.
What we have at this moment in time is a vaccine that is effective but is especially effective among severe disease, which I think is a great disease to have.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
She says some of the other vaccines have shown success in preventing mild or moderate disease but have little evidence on being effective in preventing severe Covid leading to hospitalisation and death.
For me as a health worker, this shows the individual benefit of this vaccine. There are also obviously public health benefits as well...such as relieving the health system through reduced hospitalisations.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Once the evidence on the impact on asymptomatic and mild disease emerges, more will be known, she explains.
At this stage, we have data on critical and severe disease because this is what is important. A vaccine must protect against death and hospitalisation - and if it also protects against asymptomatic and mild disease, that is also a big bonus.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Grey comments on the 5 vaccines under consideration for South Africa.
AstraZeneca is obviously much more problematic. We have to design studies to evaluate the AstraZeneca in SA in a way that builds on the immune response and addresses some of the issues we are seeing with the variant.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Coupling AstraZeneca with the J&J might be a strategy but we have to study the interaction and see if this is a good way to go.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Countries globally are going to buy vaccines and then find they no longer work due to variant changes to the virus. As these vaccines roll out at a global level we may see that the way they work against the original virus is completely different from the variants now.
We have to keep checking if these vaccines are still working as well as we hoped they are.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Grey says it is correct that AstraZeneca vaccinations have been put on hold based on the latest evidence.
It would be a tragedy to give these health care workers a vaccine that did not work.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
You have to be nimble and you have to be able to change your mind.Prof Glenda Grey, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
She says no matter how much money was spent, and no matter how much a government may want to save face, putting the vaccine roll-out on hold is the correct ethical decision.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119153994_vial-of-new-vaccine.html
