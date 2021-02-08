The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom'





It's regarded as one of the great botanic gardens of the world and is one of the most popular attractions in the whole of South Africa, but it harbours a dark and not often talked about past.

For the thousands of visitors who wander through the perfectly manicured lawns of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, it's unlikely many are even aware that the ground underfoot was once toiled by enslaved people.

In their recent Architectural Digest article Decolonising Kirstenbosch: confronting the violent past of South Africa’s botanical gardens authors Melanie Boehi and Pakamani Xaba put the garden's colonial past under the microscope.

"The political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies", they write.

They also argue that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased those developments have done little to address the legacies of colonialism and apartheid.

Kirstenbosch has its dark pasts with things that have happened, like in most of South Africa. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

One of the motivating factors for this article is to actually tell the history, we want to reframe the narrative. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

The article explains how from its inception Kirstenbosch was intended as a place of enjoyment for white South Africans - it was never considered that black people would be visitors to the gardens.

Xaba says they wanted to look at the history of black people both at Kirstenbosch and also other botanical gardens in the country.

It's only in the 90's after democracy that black Africans were allowed to work there as labourers. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

If you came to the tea room during those times, if you were black you wouldn't be served - those stories need to be told so we can learn where we came from. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

There were huts that were given to African labourers and cottages that were given to coloured labourer and houses given to white staff. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

When I came in the 90's I was one of the first black, African scholars and it was an interesting dynamic. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

Things have changed drastically now, we have a black curator at Kirstenbosch. Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

