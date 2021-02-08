No picnics permitted: Ward councillor explains rules for Green Point Urban Park
If you're planning on visiting the park for some fresh air with your family, here's what you need to know:
- No sit-down picnics are permitted in the park due to the current restrictions on gatherings
- Park security will allow people with ice-creams, coffee, and light snacks to walk around
- Only 100 visitors will be allowed at a time
- Access to the park will be through the south gate only, where a Covid-19 symptom questionnaire will be filled in and access controls will be managed
- All feature areas within the Green Point park are open for use
- The park will open at sunrise and close at sunset
- All visitors must wear masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitiser
_This information is according to an update posted on Atlantic Seaboard councillor Nicola Jowell's Facebook page._
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Family%20and%20home/See-all-city-facilities/Our-recreational-facilities/Regional%20parks/green-point-park-and-biodiversity-showcase-garden
More from Local
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey
The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens.Read More
The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom'
Exploring the not often told 'dark and violent' past of Kirstenbosch Gardens and the land it stands on toiled by enslaved people.Read More
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'
Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.Read More
Drinking age to be raised to 21?
Some of the permanent measures being considered by policymakers include raising the drinking age, and a total ban on advertising.Read More
AstraZeneca vaccine rollout out halted, jab less effective against new strain
Rollout out of AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold after trial suggests jab is efficacy against new Covid-19 variant is low.Read More
Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest
Premier Alan Winde has strongly condemned the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday.Read More
Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding
Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers.Read More
Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall
Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Fish Hoek police arrest anti-lockdown protester after journos assaulted
A group of anti-maskers has been protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown on Fish Hoek Beach where at least two journalists have been assaulted.Read More
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play
Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adults who want to play and sip.Read More