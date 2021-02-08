Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey





In the last decade we have seen the number of tenants renting increase by 33% to a massive 3,7 million households. But lockdown has changes that picture drastically.

Now landlords are experiencing increased vacancies, pushing up to 12.91% in the final quarter of 2020.

Michelle Dickens is MD of TPN, South Africa's largest credit bureau to specialise in vetting tenants for rental properties. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the latest TPN Vacancy Survey for Q4 of 2020, and what it says about the effect of lockdown on the market.

At the beginning of lockdown in 2020 Dickens says people were unable to move.

They were stuck in the homes they were stuck in. We were in hard lockdown. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

What we noticed initially, was that as soon as the restrictions for movement were lifted, tenants did not start moving immediately and because they had a temporary or permanent loss of income...and we saw what we call the 'squat score' increasing. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

The 'squat score' is when a tenant is neither paying rent or moving out for four-and-a-half months in a row, explains Dickens.

This 'squat score' more than doubled during that period she adds, with up to 2% of tenants 'sitting tight' unable to move.

Then what we noticed was tenants started to vacate, and the vacancy rate started to go up, and this was a dynamic of people starting to move in with friends and family, and they were starting to downscale. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

The areas most affected were the top end of the market.

Areas most affected were the more affluent, luxury properties, and not so much the middle and affordable end of the market. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

Although she notes, vacancies were also increasing in the very low end of the market as well.

These are the people who had been impacted the most by loss of income. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

Fast forward to the current period and what is the latest trend?

Now we are seeing those negative escalations coming through. Western Cape was the first on record where we saw negative escalation in Quarter 3. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

While Quarter 4 data is still preliminary she says there is negative escalation nationwide.

Absolutely, the properties that are suffering the most would be those luxury high-end of the market properties. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

In the luxury end of the market, it can be up to 30% [decrease in rentals]. We look at what the properties rented for 12 months previously on a per property basis, compared to what they are being rented for at the moment. Michelle Dickens, Managing Director - TPN

Nationally, however, the figure is about a 2.5% decline overall, she adds.

Take a listen to the interview below: