Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Breaking News: EC health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been fired and Xolile Nqatha will act as health MEC. - Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:07
Another tea party at Nkandla?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 12:10
Attack at the luxury car Toy Shop. Vandalism or Extortion.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
Tea for two for Bheki Cele and Jacob Zuma in Nkandla.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dasen Thathiah ENCA Reporter
Today at 12:15
3rd Interview - Ward Councillor Jongidumo Matsheke Strand protests
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chantel Serfontein - Sub Council Chair person: Strand and Gordons Bay at Strand ward councillor
Jongidumo Matsheke - councillor at ward 86 in strand
Today at 12:23
The Commission hears Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (“CASAC”), Mr Lawson Naidoo .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
4th Interview - Myrtle Clark - Dagga Private Clubs and the law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Today at 12:27
Jubilation as KZN healthcare workers get Covid-19 vaccine.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
5th Interview - Dr. Liesl Dyson - Storm Guambe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liesl Dyson - Lecturer at Tuks Meteorological Department
Today at 12:37
SANBS: MORE PEOPLE THAN THOSE DIAGNOSED HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH COVID-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Karin van den Berg, Medical Manager of Research- SANBS
Today at 12:37
6th Interview - Wynand Claassen - Lions tour 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand Claasen - Former Springbok Captain, Bull at ...
Today at 12:45
8th Interview - Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepeneur launches device offering dignity to wheelchair users
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Portia Mavhungu
Today at 13:40
Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Gap Cover
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Neethling
Today at 14:40
Moonstruck 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Cleeve Robertson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance: Overseas ETF’s, what are the important things to consider before investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'It was obviously a warning' - SAPS responds to car dealership vandalism Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut talks to Kieno Kammies about the incident that took place on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 18 February 2021 11:35 AM
SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder Prasa can only recover R65m of the R2.3bn it paid upfront for locomotives that were too tall for South Africa's rail infrastructur... 18 February 2021 9:50 AM
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc. "The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 February 2021 9:11 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning. 17 February 2021 5:22 PM
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due... 17 February 2021 3:07 PM
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words. 17 February 2021 10:28 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Mkhize: South Africa's AstraZeneca doses have been offered to the African Union Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will give its AstraZeneca doses to the African Union after ditching the jab due to... 17 February 2021 10:22 AM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc? "The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US." 17 February 2021 1:54 PM
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution' "De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!" 17 February 2021 11:53 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Absa Insights is a portal where the bank’s sector experts share essential learnings and new developments with its clients and other businesses. The world is changing; so this year, Absa has introduced a series of discussions featuring high-level thinking around Consumer Goods and Services, Mining and Energy and Infrastructure. Bookmark Absa Insights, where the bank shares insights from discussions designed to help you navigate the ever-shifting trends that are shaping the economy.

Listen to the audio below (or scroll down for a summary of it).

South Africa is lagging far behind in the transition to renewable energy. Sadly, tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough to secure economic prosperity for the African people.

“Energy is the key ingredient for economic development,” says Ted Blom, Power and Mining Expert and Partner at Mining and Energy Advisors. Having traversed the African continent for over 30 years, Blom believes that the African people now see energy as “the gatekeeper to a very prosperous future.

Considering this – he foresees a rise in competition in the medium term, which will inevitably lead to affordable energy prices, which will undoubtedly be welcomed by the African population.

The role of policymakers

“Unfortunately, you need things to go wrong first before they come right,” says Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power, Utilities and Infrastructure at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

In light of South Africa’s power struggle – Vallabhjee believes that the South African government’s Integrated Resource Plan is a step in the right direction. “There’s a very clear shift there where we are clearly moving away from over-reliance on coal to diversifying our energy mix.”

The obsolescence argument: Where does that leave the future of energy provision on the continent?

Eskom’s coal-fired power generation fleet is old, inefficient and expensive to run. Couple that with the fact that its transmission grids were designed for centralised power generation – if Eskom fails to install generation plants at load centres, it will continue to expose itself to significant power losses during long transmission distances. To avoid obsolescence, Vallabhjee advises that Eskom considers the redesign of its centralised transmission grids.

For more detail, watch the video featuring The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.




More from Absa Insights 2021

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

13 December 2020 7:00 AM

With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.

Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising

23 October 2020 2:19 PM

The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.

Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out

22 October 2020 2:17 PM

Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate.

Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future

21 October 2020 3:10 PM

Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang.

South Africans are still spending, though differently - and increasingly online

20 October 2020 12:02 PM

Consumer spending is holding up, but behaviour has changed – perhaps permanently, especially the move online.

