[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance





The suspect lost his temper with court officials and reportedly threw his mask on the ground inside the courtroom.

In a video posted by Eyewitness News, the man can be seen refusing to wear his mask while speaking with court officials.

He was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock and ripping off her face mask during an anti-lockdown protest on Fish Hoek Beach.

Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens posted a series of updates on Twitter during the drama-filled court appearance.

The suspect, who has been identified as Craig Peiser, insists that he has a fear of masks and claims that they make him "dizzy and faint", Persens reports.

The suspect also reportedly swore at the magistrate and shouted that he was in charge.

His case has been postponed until Wednesday 10 February. The accused has been remanded in custody, as he is being referred for a psychiatric evaluation.

Premier Alan Winde has condemned what transpired at the maskless protest on Saturday, describing it as "unacceptable behaviour".

Winde says he can't lobby for a reduction in lockdown restrictions if demonstrators in Cape Town recklessly break the law and Covid-19 regulations.

The premier has warned Capetonians that contravening regulations could push the third wave of Covid-19 infections forward.

It was unacceptable behaviour... to take someone's rights away by removing their masks - and not just removing the mask but ripping it off their face. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We pride ourselves in our Constitution with the ability to raise your voice and protest - but that kind of protest is absolutely unacceptable. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The weekend was full of people contacting [about] places that were packed out with people and buggering the rules. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I know people are getting really frustrated but it doesn't make any sense to create superspreader events that start pushing us to wave three sooner. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

