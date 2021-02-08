'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Renewable energy to solves more than just power crisis in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Antonopoulos - CEO at Lekela Power.
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka - azania.mosaka@gmail.com
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow Premier Alan Winde says he's devastated by the findings that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 22% effective against the 501Y.V2 cor... 8 February 2021 1:25 PM
View all Local
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
View all Business
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?

8 February 2021 11:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Food
Banting yields the same results as balanced diets
weightloss
Keto Diet

The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King...

For many people, the New Year brings with it a renewed promise to shed those extra kilos once and for all.

And while diet fads come and go, the promise is always the same - embark on such-and-such diet and you'll lose that spare tyre and muffin top.

One eating plan in particular which has gained enormous popularity and promises significant results is the Keto diet - a very low carb, high fat diet which puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis.

Anke Pearson lost 15kgs following a keto eating plan - going from 75kgs in January 2020 to 65kg by October the same year - she joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne to talk about her weightloss and maintenance.

Anke explains that the big no-nos with Keto are gluten and sugar:

Anything white I've eliminated from my diet as well as sugars. Sugar is the killer and it's in everything.

Anke Pearson

I have more energy, I'm never hungry and I don't have to weigh anything, I don't have to count calories and I love it.

Anke Pearson

I do have my occasional sushi or my occasional foods that are not on the Keto list, but I've managed to maintain my weightloss. I've never looked back from the time I started. It's a totally new way of life and it's so easy to maintain.

Anke Pearson

Social media platforms like Instagram are filled with thousands of accounts of people who claim to have had significant weightloss by following the diet.

Also joining the conversation on Sunday's show was Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health to talk about keto from a medical perspective.

He says while it may offer a quick way to lose weight it's not healthy for the long term:

Because the meal is reliant on a high-fat diet you are loading your body with high saturated fats and that obviously creates a risk for cardiovascular diseases, specifically heart attacks and strokes.

Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health

Dr Nyathi explains that by restricting carbohydrate intake to less than 10grams per day and entering the state of 'ketosis', the body begins to pull from existing fat stores - hence the rapid weight loss.

Ketosis is activating the body's 'plan B' when there is famine or no food- it is meant to address temporary challenges, it is not meant to be a permanent mode in the body.

Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health

Keto - is it safe? Listen to the full conversation from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




8 February 2021 11:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Food
Banting yields the same results as balanced diets
weightloss
Keto Diet

More from Valuable Tips & Advice

Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice

6 February 2021 9:08 AM

Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:15 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel

19 January 2021 2:59 PM

The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)

7 January 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...

21 December 2020 10:34 AM

A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food

19 December 2020 3:42 PM

'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert

5 December 2020 9:55 AM

With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow

Local

Ottery employee arrested for selling tik and heroin at his job

[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

8 February 2021 6:33 PM

At least 24 dead in Morocco underground factory flood

8 February 2021 6:18 PM

5 more people implicated in Panday-Ngobeni's R47m corruption case

8 February 2021 4:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA