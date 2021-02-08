'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?
For many people, the New Year brings with it a renewed promise to shed those extra kilos once and for all.
And while diet fads come and go, the promise is always the same - embark on such-and-such diet and you'll lose that spare tyre and muffin top.
One eating plan in particular which has gained enormous popularity and promises significant results is the Keto diet - a very low carb, high fat diet which puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis.
Anke Pearson lost 15kgs following a keto eating plan - going from 75kgs in January 2020 to 65kg by October the same year - she joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne to talk about her weightloss and maintenance.
Anke explains that the big no-nos with Keto are gluten and sugar:
Anything white I've eliminated from my diet as well as sugars. Sugar is the killer and it's in everything.Anke Pearson
I have more energy, I'm never hungry and I don't have to weigh anything, I don't have to count calories and I love it.Anke Pearson
I do have my occasional sushi or my occasional foods that are not on the Keto list, but I've managed to maintain my weightloss. I've never looked back from the time I started. It's a totally new way of life and it's so easy to maintain.Anke Pearson
Social media platforms like Instagram are filled with thousands of accounts of people who claim to have had significant weightloss by following the diet.
Also joining the conversation on Sunday's show was Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health to talk about keto from a medical perspective.
He says while it may offer a quick way to lose weight it's not healthy for the long term:
Because the meal is reliant on a high-fat diet you are loading your body with high saturated fats and that obviously creates a risk for cardiovascular diseases, specifically heart attacks and strokes.Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health
Dr Nyathi explains that by restricting carbohydrate intake to less than 10grams per day and entering the state of 'ketosis', the body begins to pull from existing fat stores - hence the rapid weight loss.
Ketosis is activating the body's 'plan B' when there is famine or no food- it is meant to address temporary challenges, it is not meant to be a permanent mode in the body.Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Proactive Health
Keto - is it safe? Listen to the full conversation from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Valuable Tips & Advice
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice
Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentist.Read More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...
A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.Read More
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food
'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.Read More
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert
With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More