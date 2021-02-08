Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version
'Love it. Hate it. Be careful with it,' says Unilever's marketing campaign for its new Dynamite Marmite. 'It's breakfast with a bang.'
Using the hashtag #MarmiteDynamite Brits took to social media to express their joy at the latest in the controversial Marmite stable of variants.
Unfortunately for South Africans, the limited edition is only available at Sainsbury in the United Kingdom.
Best you start tweeting Unilever to bring this spicy version to our shores.
Thank you @Marmite. This stuff is explosive 🔥— Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 7, 2021
Verdict: Love it.#MarmiteDynamite pic.twitter.com/QzeESuJvkH
Marmite is bringing out a CHILLI flavour - are you brave enough to try it? 🧨🌶 #MarmiteDynamite https://t.co/ngh2VHtnQU pic.twitter.com/7l3GwjTniX— Marmite (@marmite) February 5, 2021
Literally just died and gone to heaven!!! My two favourite things combined!!! 🌶🌶🌶🌶😍😍😍😍 This has just made 2021 right here!! #Need #Marmite #MarmiteDynamite https://t.co/S58tY5ZuKt— Michelle King (@Michelle_king) February 5, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120677853_torrevieja-alicante-spain-march-25-2009-jar-of-marmite-on-table-with-copy-space.html?term=marmite&vti=mtrik7tvgse4i2m93l-1-42
