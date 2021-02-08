Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Amabhungane: How Nedbank aided State-capture
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susan Comrie
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:05
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'- Audio. - Prof Shabir Madhi on the Bonagni Bingwa Show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:10
SA's AstraZeneca vaccine shipment has 6-month shelf-life and expires in April- Audio- Shabir Madhi on Bongani Bingwa Show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
We don't yet have clinical data to show the #AstraZeneca vaccine can protect against severe disease caused by #501YV2. And it doesn't work against #501YV2 mild to moderate disease. SA will therefore place the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hold un
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:16
AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:23
How do these vaccine updates change the strategy for the province
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 12:23
The Commission hears Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from former Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Transport from, Ms Dikeledi Magadzi and the Commission will also hear evidence from former Chairperson of Portfolio Committee of Correctional S
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:27
Plea to urgently declare R600m Northern Cape flood damage provincial disaster
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicol Jansen - President at Agri Northern Cape
Today at 12:27
Panday, co-accused to appear in court over World Cup corruption case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
BREAKING #MalusiGigaba The Public Protector has found that Gigaba abused his powers when he granted early naturalization certificates to the Guptas .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
PP finds Gigaba abused his powers when granting the Guptas early naturalisation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angel Khanyile - Member of Home Affairs committee at Democratic Alliance
Angel Thembisile Khanyile
Today at 12:41
Oscar Pistorius now eligible for parole in March 2023 – after Appeal Court admits error in murder sentence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:45
How does a glacier break work
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olev Orheim
Today at 12:45
Developments post the controversial tea party: DA asks for an investigation; Mboweni and Julius are now friends? Should journalists have gone to Nkandla?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:52
Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amitabh Sinha - Editor at The Indian Express
Today at 12:52
Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:40
Food - local food company celebrates rooibos in all kinds of creative ways
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andre Strydom
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adam Oken
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:05
Vaccine rollout put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls and comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 17:45
Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:08
South Africa’s Covid vaccine plans have changed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
No picnics permitted: Ward councillor explains rules for Green Point Urban Park Councillor Nicola Jowell has issued an update about the Covid-19 rules at Green Point Urban Park during the revised Level 3 lockdo... 8 February 2021 10:42 AM
The dark past of Kirstenbosch: 'black people weren't served at the tearoom' Exploring the not often told 'dark and violent' past of Kirstenbosch Gardens and the land it stands on toiled by enslaved people. 8 February 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month run of this spicy spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
View all World
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can't have a small minority living as if they are tourists here," says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version

8 February 2021 11:31 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month run of this spicy spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite

'Love it. Hate it. Be careful with it,' says Unilever's marketing campaign for its new Dynamite Marmite. 'It's breakfast with a bang.'

Using the hashtag #MarmiteDynamite Brits took to social media to express their joy at the latest in the controversial Marmite stable of variants.

Unfortunately for South Africans, the limited edition is only available at Sainsbury in the United Kingdom.

Best you start tweeting Unilever to bring this spicy version to our shores.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:




8 February 2021 11:31 AM
by Barbara Friedman
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

8 February 2021 7:50 AM

Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths.

Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions.

Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines

5 February 2021 2:47 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presidency.

Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial

5 February 2021 12:49 PM

John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19.

Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant"

4 February 2021 7:21 PM

It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem Hanekom.

German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope.

It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...

3 February 2021 5:00 PM

Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.

Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet

3 February 2021 10:28 AM

"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”

[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands

3 February 2021 8:31 AM

For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

2 February 2021 11:59 AM

Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.

