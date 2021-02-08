Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version

Today at 12:05 Amabhungane: How Nedbank aided State-capture The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Susan Comrie

Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

125 125

Today at 12:05 'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'- Audio. - Prof Shabir Madhi on the Bonagni Bingwa Show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:10 Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:10 SA's AstraZeneca vaccine shipment has 6-month shelf-life and expires in April- Audio- Shabir Madhi on Bongani Bingwa Show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:15 We don't yet have clinical data to show the #AstraZeneca vaccine can protect against severe disease caused by #501YV2. And it doesn't work against #501YV2 mild to moderate disease. SA will therefore place the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine on hold un The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

125 125

Today at 12:16 AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

125 125

Today at 12:23 How do these vaccine updates change the strategy for the province The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Dr Saadiq Kariem

125 125

Today at 12:23 The Commission hears Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from former Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Transport from, Ms Dikeledi Magadzi and the Commission will also hear evidence from former Chairperson of Portfolio Committee of Correctional S The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:27 Plea to urgently declare R600m Northern Cape flood damage provincial disaster The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nicol Jansen - President at Agri Northern Cape

125 125

Today at 12:27 Panday, co-accused to appear in court over World Cup corruption case. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:37 BREAKING #MalusiGigaba The Public Protector has found that Gigaba abused his powers when he granted early naturalization certificates to the Guptas . The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:40 PP finds Gigaba abused his powers when granting the Guptas early naturalisation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Angel Khanyile - Member of Home Affairs committee at Democratic Alliance

Angel Thembisile Khanyile

125 125

Today at 12:41 Oscar Pistorius now eligible for parole in March 2023 – after Appeal Court admits error in murder sentence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

125 125

Today at 12:45 How does a glacier break work The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Olev Orheim

125 125

Today at 12:45 Developments post the controversial tea party: DA asks for an investigation; Mboweni and Julius are now friends? Should journalists have gone to Nkandla? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:52 Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Amitabh Sinha - Editor at The Indian Express

125 125

Today at 12:52 Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

125 125

Today at 13:40 Food - local food company celebrates rooibos in all kinds of creative ways Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Andre Strydom

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Adam Oken

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:50 The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

125 125

Today at 16:05 Vaccine rollout put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for calls and comments Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

125 125

Today at 17:20 South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

125 125

Today at 17:45 Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:08 South Africa’s Covid vaccine plans have changed The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management

125 125

Today at 19:08 Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Azania Mosaka

125 125